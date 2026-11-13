Waimanu target final after last year's quarter-final exit

The Flame Tree Waimanu men's sevens side is determined to bounce back from last year's quarter-final exit and reach the final.

The team returned to the Flame Tree Waimanu Sevens tournament at Suva's HFC National Stadium today.

Captain Semisi Muakalou said the team had been preparing for three weeks and was focused on achieving its goals in this year's competition.

Speaking to SUNsports last Wednesday, Muakalou said preparations had been progressing well.

“We have been preparing very hard to reach our goals this year,” Muakalou said.

He said the team was disappointed with its quarter-final exit last year and was determined to produce a better result this time.

“We were not expecting that result last year; we are aiming for a rebound and trying our best to reach the final,” he said.

“We will try to lift our defence so we can achieve a good result in the final days of the tournament.”

Muakalou said the Waimanu rugby team had produced former Fiji rugby players, including Sailosi Naiteqe.

“The dream is to one day represent Fiji in the world or Naitasiri in the Skipper Cup and also vie for opportunities to play overseas,” he said.

Muakalou encouraged fans and supporters to attend the tournament and support grassroots sevens rugby.