Today's paperLoginPremiumSign up
Rugby

Waimanu target final after last year's quarter-final exit

Captain Semisi Muakalou said the team had been preparing for three weeks and was focused on achieving its goals in this year's competition.

Friday 13 November 2026 | 12:00

Save
Flametree Waimanu 7s captain Semisi Muakalou

Flametree Waimanu 7s captain Semisi Muakalou.

The Flame Tree Waimanu men's sevens side is determined to bounce back from last year's quarter-final exit and reach the final.

The team returned to the Flame Tree Waimanu Sevens tournament at Suva's HFC National Stadium today.

Captain Semisi Muakalou said the team had been preparing for three weeks and was focused on achieving its goals in this year's competition.

Related stories

Speaking to SUNsports last Wednesday, Muakalou said preparations had been progressing well.

“We have been preparing very hard to reach our goals this year,” Muakalou said.

He said the team was disappointed with its quarter-final exit last year and was determined to produce a better result this time.

“We were not expecting that result last year; we are aiming for a rebound and trying our best to reach the final,” he said.

“We will try to lift our defence so we can achieve a good result in the final days of the tournament.”

Muakalou said the Waimanu rugby team had produced former Fiji rugby players, including Sailosi Naiteqe.

“The dream is to one day represent Fiji in the world or Naitasiri in the Skipper Cup and also vie for opportunities to play overseas,” he said.

Muakalou encouraged fans and supporters to attend the tournament and support grassroots sevens rugby.

Explore more on these topics

Rugby

Most popular

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu
Nation

Police ready for election and referendum: Tudravu

Malakai Kotobalavu Fah, William Seru and Vinaiana Vana at the Suva Municipal Market on November 12, 2026.
Nation

Dry spell hits farmers as crop prices rise

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau handed over five water tanks  to residents of Vanuakula Settlement at Drasa, Lautoka.
Nation

Families urged to prioritise drinking water over kava

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Saumoa Tufuga
Boxing

I'll knock Dauloloma out: Tufuga

Ravneel Anand
Boxing

Anand overcomes heavyweight challenge

Fiji A netball team.
Netball

Fiji A to test local talent at Pacific netball challenge

Led by multi-award-winning musician Viliame Cokanauto, the Taveuni-born group will take the stage at Uprising Beach Resort on Saturday, November 14, bringing its signature blend of traditional iTaukei sounds, reggae, R&B and contemporary Pacific music.
Entertainment

KKU returns to rock Uprising Music Festival stage

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu at the Declaration of a National HIV Emergency at Dinem House, Suva on September 15, 2026
Health

Villages to face stricter public health requirements

Former Fijian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Naipote Katonitabua.
Culture

Former envoy calls for heritage mapping before iron sands project