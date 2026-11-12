Province plans to be a good host

For the love of their province and rugby, people in Ra have volunteered to help prepare Narauyaba Sports Ground for tomorrow's Farebrother Trophy challenge against Nadroga.

The volunteers have been involved in painting, repairing fences, installing toilets, building a mini-grandstand, preparing the ground and cleaning up the venue.

Ra Rugby Union (RRU) president Josaia Niudamu told SUNsports yesterday that the community was working hard to ensure the venue was ready to welcome the visitors and their supporters.

“At this point, we are doing everything in our power to prepare the ground properly so that the Nadroga team and their fans can enjoy a good game of rugby on Saturday,” he said.

“We want our Auvu's (traditional rivals) from Nadroga to be pleased with the rugby and hospitality that we have to offer in Ra.”

Niudamu confirmed that tomorrow's match would be the first time Nadroga had played at Narauyaba Sports Ground.

“The people of Ra are expecting a thrilling Farebrother Trophy challenge match between Nadroga and Ra.

“The team at the Fiji Sports Council, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and other parties involved have been working around the clock to ensure the ground is in top condition for the historic match.”

The Rakiraki-based lawyer said the people of Ra would be ready to welcome and host their visitors from Nadroga.

He added that the team had been working hard in the gym, focusing on strength training to match the physicality of the Stallions.

“We will not treat this match lightly and we'll try to defend the Farebrother Trophy.”

Niudamu said morale was high in Ra following the team's historic 32-27 win against Naitasiri last week.

“We are happy because we didn't dream that the Farebrother would be in our province and we are so grateful to God.”

The match kicks off at 3pm.