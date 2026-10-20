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Vanua Levu Cocoa farmers eye export markets

It will serve as a central processing point where farmers can bring their cocoa beans for fermentation, drying, grading and packaging before export.

Wednesday 21 October 2026 | 09:00

Updated 21 October 2026 | 10:25 FJT

Cocoa Farm in Vanua Levu

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica officially opened Nord Investment's facility in Dreketi, Macuata on October 19, 2026.

Photo: Supplied

Cocoa farmers on Vanua Levu will have greater opportunities to access export markets following the opening of Nord Investment’s cocoa processing facility at Matasawalevu, Dreketi.

The facility was established with a $150,000 Government grant under the National Export Strategy (NES) Programme.

It will serve as a central processing point where farmers can bring their cocoa beans for fermentation, drying, grading and packaging before export.

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The grant, provided in the previous financial year, supported the construction of the facility and the purchase of equipment and packaging materials.

The project also received support from the Ministry of Agriculture’s Commercial Agriculture Development Programme and funding from the Fiji Development Bank.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica officially opened the facility on Monday.

Mr Kamikamica said the investment was an important step towards diversifying agriculture, strengthening rural livelihoods and helping Fijian farmers access international markets.

He said rising global demand for cocoa presented an opportunity for farmers to increase their earnings and reach new markets.

“This investment is for our farmers, rural communities, agricultural future and Fiji’s goal to become a stronger economy,” Mr Kamikamica said.

“Producing a good crop is only the start. To compete internationally, our farmers need reliable processing, steady quality, safe storage, and clear routes to export markets.”

He said successful agricultural exports required more than increased production.

Representatives from New Caledonia, Japan, Singapore and Australia attended the opening, which Mr Kamikamica said highlighted the business opportunities available to Fiji’s rural producers.

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