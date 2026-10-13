The Fiji Airways Aviation Academy has expanded its operations and is now training pilots from international airlines.

Speaking during a submission to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs on the airline’s 2024 annual report, Fiji Airways Group board chairman Nalin Patel said $76 million was spent on expanding the academy in 2024, including the addition of training equipment.

“Previously, we used to send our pilots all over the world to be trained on the simulations and all that. And now we've got the A350, A330, 737 MAX, the ATRs, and the Twin Otters, so all our training is done internally,” he said.

“I'm pleased to report also that the likes of Qantas, Cathay Pacific pilots, and including some of the other major airlines, were using our facility, Fiji Airways Academy, to train their A350 pilots.”

Mr Patel said training international pilots at the academy was a major boost for both the airline and the country.

“So that's a big sign of approval, where some of the best airlines are sending their pilots to our facility. It's a great credit to the academy and the people who are running the academy in terms of the standard.”