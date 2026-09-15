One hundred solar street lights will be installed in communities across Fiji following a donation from China’s Guangdong Province to the Ministry of Local Government.

The donation was formally accepted by Acting Minister for Housing and Local Government Mosese Bulitavu on behalf of the Fijian Government during a handover ceremony yesterday.

Mr Bulitavu said the donation demonstrated the strong partnership between Fiji and the People’s Republic of China.

He said the lights would support efforts to create safer, greener and more resilient communities.





(Seated from left) Acting Minister for Housing and Local Government, Mosese Bulitavu, and Guangdong Province Vice Governor Zhang Guozhi with representatives from the Embassy of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Housing and Local Government during the handover of solar lights on September 15, 2026. Photo: Joseph Balolo





He acknowledged China’s continued assistance to Fiji and recalled previous donations of 200 solar lights in November 2023 and 50 in February 2025.

The latest donation is expected to benefit towns and cities, as well as informal settlements and rural communities.

Mr Bulitavu said the lights were expected to improve safety on roads and public spaces, support community activities and promote the use of renewable energy.

Vice-Governor of Guangdong Province Zhang Guozhi said the donation aimed to address night-time lighting challenges while helping Fiji strengthen its climate resilience.

She said it was also a practical step towards green and low-carbon development and reflected the friendship and mutual support between the people of China and Fiji.

Mr Bulitavu encouraged municipal councils and rural communities to embrace sustainable practices aligned with Fiji’s national development agenda.

He said the donation would help improve public safety and contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable Fiji.