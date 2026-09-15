Murder convict raises arrest of judgment before sentencing

A Nadi taxi driver convicted of murdering his 28-year-old pregnant wife raised the possibility of an arrest of judgment when he appeared before the High Court in Lautoka yesterday.

Daniel Prasad was produced before Justice Aruna Aluthge.

At an earlier hearing, Prasad was found guilty of murdering his wife, Karishma Chaudhary, at their home in Kerebula, Nadi.

Prasad was represented by Edwin Wainiqolo, while John Vaurasi appeared for the prosecution.

Both the defence and prosecution confirmed that their submissions had been filed with the court.

Prasad is scheduled to be sentenced on September 30.

During yesterday’s proceedings, Prasad asked the judge whether there would be an arrest of judgment.

Justice Aluthge advised him to raise the matter with his lawyer.

Prasad was further remanded in custody.