PM Rabuka backs Pita Wise return to top role

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has defended the appointment of Pita Wise as permanent secretary for Public Enterprise.

He said Mr Wise had time to “cool off” and “reflect” after stepping down from Government in 2024 amid sexual harassment allegations.

Mr Wise was appointed permanent secretary for Public Enterprise on September 8, 2026, two years after he stepped down as permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

His return to public office has drawn strong opposition from the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre (FWCC), Fiji Women’s Rights Movement (FWRM) and DIVA for Equality Fiji.

The three organisations said the appointment was “deeply troubling” given the previous allegations against Mr Wise.

FWCC coordinator Shamima Ali questioned whether the allegations had been properly investigated and whether the outcome was considered before the appointment.

However, Mr Rabuka dismissed the allegations as hearsay.

“Nothing came out of that. That is all hearsay,” he said.

The women’s groups have also questioned the transparency of the recruitment and appointment process.

FWRM executive director Nalini Singh said the public had a legitimate interest in knowing how the appointment was made, the criteria applied, who else was considered and whether an open and transparent recruitment process was followed.

Mr Rabuka said the process through the Public Service Commission (PSC) was followed.

“Nothing came to the official people who were supposed to look into that (the sexual harassment allegation).

“He voluntarily stepped out and expressed his interest and that was the process through the Public Service Commission.”

Ms Singh said if Mr Wise was directly selected, the PSC and Government should explain why he was considered suitable for the position despite the 2024 sexual harassment allegation.

Mr Rabuka maintained that the appointment followed the proper process.

“He has had some time to cool off, like ministers have had time to also step down, to reflect and there is a need for somebody to be recruited and he expressed his interest and was interviewed.”

PSC chairman Luke Rokovada said the appointment of each permanent secretary brought valuable public sector experience, strategic leadership capability and a strong commitment to public service.

“The role of a permanent secretary carries significant responsibility for ensuring that Government policies and priorities are translated into effective programmes, services and outcomes,” Mr Rokovada said.



