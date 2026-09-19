Firo turns life experience to mission to save lives

Training is a practical way to equip people with skills they can use during emergencies, says first aid facilitator, Firomena "Firo" Ki­tiana.

"You need to be prepared physically; mentally and emotionally; while you also need to look out for one another without discrimination," she said during World First Aid Day 2026 on Saturday; September 12 in Suva.

"I am encouraging community members to learn first aid and be ready to help in emergencies.

"First aid is more than learning cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) or responding to an injury. It is about being ready to help, willing to listen and hav­ing the skills and confidence to potentially save a life.

Her commitment to first aid has been shaped by almost a decade of service with the Fiji Red Cross Society and by personal experiences that have strengthened her determination to promote safety, compassion and support in communities.

She had spent much of her childhood on Mana ls­land before moving to Lautoka when she reached Class Seven.

Her life included experiences of domestic violence and abuse.

Today; she speaks about those experiences with a strong sense of purpose and a desire to help create safer and happier environments for others.

Firo as she is commonly known, joined the Fiji Red Cross Society in 2016 after being recruited to assist with volunteer standby work following Tropical Cy­clone Winston.

What began as an opportunity to help people af­fected by a disaster became a long-term commit­ment to humanitarian service.

Over the years, she has taken on different respon­sibilities within the Society; including serving as a health focal point for the Lautoka Branch.

Through Red Cross workshops, programmes and community activities, Firo has learned an impor­tant lesson: people should never be judged by their status in life.

"If you can help, lend a hand," she said.

That principle has become central to her approach to first aid and humanitarian work.

Firo is also passionate about the history of the Red Cross, particularly Henry Dunant's experience at the Battle of Solferino, which helped inspire the creation of the Red Cross and the wider humanitar­ian movement.

For her, Dunant's story shows how one person's de­cision to help can inspire others to take action.

"I saw this as the best opportunity to reach out to as many people as possible during my lifetime," she said.

Her years of community work have also shown her the importance of building relationships with stakeholders and understanding the networks that support communities during times of need.

She believes strong partnerships can help commu­nities access the assistance they need and become safer, stronger and better prepared for emergencies.

"First aid ultimately comes down to being willing and prepared to help," she said.

"Sometimes that means knowing CPR, sometimes it means stopping to assist someone, listening to a person in distress or simply being ready to act when others are not.

"It's a privilege and an honour to serve in this great humanitarian organisation.".

Her message to the public is simple: everyone should be ready to help.

Learning first aid and CPR, she believes, is one way people can prepare themselves to make a differ­ence when it matters most.