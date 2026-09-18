From seasonal work to business dream

After three working stints in Australia and months at a time away from her family, Ilisapeci Vakanavue is back home with a new goal — to build a business of her own.

The 36-year-old mother of three is among returned seasonal workers in the North hoping to turn their overseas work experience and savings into opportunities at home.

Originally from Namuka Village in Bau, Tailevu, Ms Vakanavue travelled to Australia three times under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme between 2015 and 2026.

She worked at Akers Family Farm in Queensland, harvesting sweet potatoes.

“Two times I worked for six months and then for the last trip, I worked for nine months,” Ms Vakanavue said.

Those months away were about securing a better future for her family.

“I went to work to collect money and support my husband to buy a car and land to build a house for ourselves in Labasa.”

Being separated from her family by land and sea was one of the most painful parts of the experience.

Ms Vakanavue kept herself occupied through work and took on overtime shifts.

She said she earned about $31 an hour and shared employer-provided accommodation with 10 other Fijians.

Ms Vakanavue returned home in March this year, bringing with her the experience gained from working overseas and hopes of taking her next step.

On Thursday, she completed a three-day Start and Improve Your Business training organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Business Development.

She now hopes to use what she learned, together with her overseas work experience and savings, to start her own business and continue building a future for her family in Labasa.