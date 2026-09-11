Young people in rural and outer-island communities could gain better access to training centres if the Ministry of Youth and Sports receives additional funding.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru said the ministry wanted to establish more training centres outside major centres, but expansion would depend on its budget.

“We would love to do it, but if we are given more budget, then we can always look at that option,” Mr Saukuru said.

The ministry wants to reach more young people, particularly those in communities where access to training opportunities is limited.

While additional centres remain dependent on future funding, the ministry is working with the Methodist Church to take training closer to rural and outer-island communities using existing facilities.

Mr Saukuru said the partnership would allow the ministry to use some of the church’s training centres.

The centres are located in rural areas, including several in the Lau Group and Vanua Levu, as well as other parts of Fiji.

"The ministry is working with the Methodist Church’s Young People’s Department on the initiative," he said.

Mr Saukuru said the partnership was part of efforts to extend youth development opportunities beyond major centres.

He said the ministry remained keen to reach young people across the country and provide access to training that could support their personal and economic development.

The proposed expansion of training centres will depend on future budget allocations, while the partnership with the Methodist Church provides an immediate avenue to take training closer to rural and outer-island youths.