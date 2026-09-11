LTA CEO resigns, Drova takes acting role

Land Transport Authority chief executive officer Irimaia Rokosawa has resigned, with general manager policy and business development Makitalena Drova appointed Acting CEO.

Mr Rokosawa’s resignation took effect on September 11, 2026.

The LTA Board said he stepped down for personal reasons and to join his family abroad.

In a statement, LTA deputy board chairperson Miliana Vulakouvaki said the Board had accepted his resignation.

“The Board acknowledges that this was not a decision made lightly and has accepted Mr. Rokosawa’s resignation with respect, understanding and deep appreciation for his years of service, leadership and contribution to the Authority.”

Mr Rokosawa was officially appointed CEO on October 1, 2024, after previously serving in several senior positions at LTA.

He served as Acting CEO from October 2021 to July 2022 and again from April 2023.

Before that, he was chief financial officer from 2020 to 2022 and general manager finance and administration from 2017 to 2019.

The Board credited Mr Rokosawa with supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening LTA operations, improving customer service, advancing digitalisation and supporting regulatory and organisational reforms.

His career also included senior roles within the Ministry of Finance, service with the Fiji Police Force and work in the banking sector.

In April 2024, he was appointed interim deputy chairperson of the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji.

Ms Vulakouvaki thanked Mr Rokosawa for his contribution to the authority.

“As Deputy Board Chairperson and on behalf of the entire LTA vuvale, I want to thank Mr. Rokosawa for his commitment and dedication to the Authority over the years. We are grateful for the leadership he has provided, the work he has undertaken, and the significant contribution he has made towards strengthening the LTA. We thank Mr. Rokosawa for his service to the LTA and to Fiji, and we wish him and his family all the very best for the journey ahead.”





Acting CEO appointed

The Board has appointed Ms Drova to serve as Acting CEO while a substantive chief executive is recruited.

“In the interim, the Board has appointed Ms. Makitalena Drova, General Manager Policy & Business Development, to serve as Acting Chief Executive Officer pending the appointment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer through the appropriate recruitment process and due diligence.”