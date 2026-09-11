Four children injured in a motor vehicle accident in Tacirua are reported to be in stable condition, while the driver allegedly involved has surrendered to Police.

The children, aged 14, seven and five, were allegedly hit while walking along the road after 7am.

Three of the victims were transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, while one remains admitted at the Valelevu Health Centre.

Police said all four were in stable condition.

The 35-year-old driver later surrendered to Police.

He remains in police custody as investigations continue.