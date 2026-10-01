DPP reviews new information in Laszlo meth case

The nearly five-kilogram methamphetamine case involving Hungarian national Fonta Laszlo has taken a new turn, with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) reviewing fresh representations from the defence while the existing charges remain in place.

Laszlo appeared before Justice Aruna Aluthge at the High Court in Lautoka today over the alleged importation and possession of approximately five kilograms of methamphetamine allegedly intercepted at Nadi International Airport.

The court heard that the DPP had acknowledged the defence representations and was consulting investigating officers over the new matters raised by Laszlo’s lawyers.

For now, however, the State’s position remains unchanged and the existing charges will proceed. The DPP’s office will advise the court if investigators uncover information that warrants a change in its position.

Laszlo faces one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs and two counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs under the Illicit Drugs Control Act 2004.

The drugs were allegedly intercepted by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) on April 17 following risk profiling and intelligence-led targeting.

The methamphetamine was allegedly concealed in passenger baggage.

Defence lawyer Litia Vateitei also confirmed that no bail application had been made yet as discussions with the DPP’s office continued.

The defence yesterday sought supervised access to Laszlo’s mobile phone, saying the access was required in relation to its representations.

The prosecution did not object, provided the same conditions imposed in a previous case involving a Nigerian accused were applied.

Justice Aluthge directed that a formal application be filed.

Another issue remains unresolved — Laszlo’s ability to fully understand the proceedings.

The court was told he does not fully understand English and primarily communicates in Hungarian and Russian.

An interpreter was not present yesterday.

The defence said an interpreter was currently being engaged by Laszlo and asked the court to be provided with an update if a court-appointed interpreter becomes available.

Pre-trial conference documents, including the checklist and proposed agreed facts, were served on the defence today.

Ms Vateitei will review the documents before the next pre-trial conference on November 4.

The case remains before the High Court while the DPP considers the further information raised by the defence.