Courts and Law

Hilux used as weapon in Savusavu attack, farmer jailed

Justice Burney said taking the vehicle to the scene and using it as a weapon made the offending extremely serious, particularly given the urban setting and the corresponding threat to public safety.

Thursday 01 October 2026 | 11:30

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A yaqona farmer who attempted to kill a man and damaged the structure of Paradise Mini Supermarket (PMS) in Savusavu has been sentenced to six years and two months’ imprisonment.

Shiva Prasad returned to PMS in his Hilux twin-cab on the night of September 20, last year, shortly after an altercation with Elisio Sala Tubavelu at the supermarket.

Prasad deliberately aimed his vehicle at Tubavelu, who avoided potentially fatal injuries by taking evasive action.

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Other members of the public standing outside PMS were also put at risk. The impact caused substantial damage to the supermarket structure.

Prasad was charged with four offences arising from the incident: attempted murder, damaging property, failure to comply with requirements following an accident and breach of a bail condition.

The 31-year-old father appeared before Justice Lee James Burney for sentencing yesterday.

Justice Burney said taking the vehicle to the scene and using it as a weapon made the offending extremely serious, particularly given the urban setting and the corresponding threat to public safety.

He also noted that the offences were committed while Prasad was on bail and intoxicated.

Taking into account the time Prasad had spent in custody pending disposal of the matter, Justice Burney sentenced him to six years and two months’ imprisonment, with a non-parole period of four years.

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