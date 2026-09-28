Courts and Law

Accused maintain not-guilty pleas in Nausori murder case

New defence lawyer seeks time to peruse file before filing voir dire application

Monday 28 September 2026 | 17:30

Updated 28 September 2026 | 18:57 FJT

Murder accused Edward Nand outside the High Court in Suva on September 28, 2026.

Murder accused Edward Nand escorted by a corrections officer outside the High Court in Suva on September 28, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Viliame Vulawalu and Edward Nand, who are charged in relation to a murder case in Nausori, have maintained their not guilty pleas to an amended information.

The pair appeared before Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu today and entered their pleas.

The State alleges that Vulawalu and Nand aided and abetted the aggravated assault of Afroz Khan in Korovou on November 27, which later resulted in his death.

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State prosecutors informed the court that statements from police and forensic officers requested by Nand had been served for his intended voir dire application.

Nand's new lawyer, Ramendra Prasad of MY Law, sought time to review the case file before filing the application.

The matter has been adjourned to November 5 for a further pre-trial conference.

Nand is currently serving a prison sentence in an unrelated murder case, while Vulawalu remains on bail.

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