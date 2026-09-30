Nadi taxi driver gets life for murder of pregnant partner

22-year minimum prison term has been imposed on Nadi taxi driver Daniel Francis Prasad for the brutal murder of his pregnant de facto partner, 28-year-old Karishma Chaudhary, in Kerebula, Nadi.

Justice Aruna Aluthge handed down the sentence at the High Court in Lautoka yesterday, sentencing Prasad to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 22 years to be served before he can be eligible for consideration for pardon.

The court heard that Prasad used a cane knife to fatally attack Chaudhary while their children were nearby on April 27, 2025.

After the attack, Prasad fled with the children and did not seek medical assistance for Chaudhary.

Justice Aluthge described the killing as intentional, premeditated and involving extreme violence, noting the vulnerability of the victim and the devastating impact of the crime on the children.

Chaudhary was pregnant at the time of her death and was the mother of Prasad’s three children.

The court took into account several aggravating circumstances, including the planning involved, the brutality of the attack and the presence of the children.

Prasad’s lack of previous convictions was considered as a mitigating factor.

The court noted that he had no prior convictions in his 48 years, indicating some potential for rehabilitation.

However, the severity of the offence placed it in the “extremely high” category for sentencing purposes, with the court setting the minimum term at 22 years.

The judge said the sentence was necessary to reflect the gravity of the crime while serving the purposes of proportionality and deterrence.

Prasad will remain in custody serving a life sentence, with the time he has already spent on remand credited as time served.

The 22-year minimum is not a guaranteed release date.

It is the earliest point at which Prasad may become eligible for consideration for a pardon by the Mercy Commission.

Prasad has been informed of his right to appeal within 30 days.