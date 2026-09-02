Drug accused's medical details kept out of public domain

The Suva Magistrate Court has assured that detailed information about Zoe Moore Maharaj’s medical update has not been divulged and should not be divulged to the public.

Maharaj sought to have her medical information kept out of the media for personal reasons when she appeared before Resident Magistrate Josefa Daurewa today.

Maharaj told the court she wasn't taken to the hospital for her medical checkup on August 31, however, she was able to get her prescription refilled.

State Prosecutor Hezekiah Nofaga told the court the State would maintain its objection to Maharaj's second bail application, citing no change in Maharaj's situation.

Mr Hezekiah said they were still liaising with relevant authorities about Maharaj's medical update and reasons why Maharaj was presented late to court during the last proceeding.

The court is set to give a ruling on Maharaj's second bail application on September 16.

Maharaj is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, explosives, property believed to be proceeded of crime, and going equipped for theft and property offences.

Now with a charge removed, Maharaj sought court orders to have her phone and a JBL speaker, which was seized returned.

Her co-accused, Ledua Gudru's presence was excused. Meanwhile, the court has officially removed lawyer Isimeli Keteca of MIQ Law from the record as Gudru's lawyer.

However, Jerry Dinati is yet to confirm his representation. Maharaj remains in remand while Gudru remains on bail.

The trial is set for October 6.