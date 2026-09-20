Boxing champion, rugby rookie, super mum: No limits for Katarina Singh
Singh is a professional boxer who has represented Fiji in local tournaments and promotions and is also a Level One coach for amateur and professional boxing.
Monday 21 September 2026 | 09:00
Updated 21 September 2026 | 11:21 FJT
Katerina Faleao Singh.
Photo: Tevita Wesele
Katarina Fleao Singh is proving that there is no limit to what a woman can achieve when determination meets opportunity.
The Lautoka women's rugby flanker has stepped into a new sporting challenge after taking up rugby this season, adding the game to an already demanding life as a professional boxer, coach, businesswoman, mother of three and Master of Business Administration student.
Originally from Samoa, Singh has lived in Fiji for the past 16 years. Although rugby is new territory for her, sport is not.
Singh is a professional boxer who has represented Fiji in local tournaments and promotions and is also a Level One coach for amateur and professional boxing.
Her decision to play rugby came from a childhood dream.
"When I was small, I always wanted to play rugby. But I guess sometimes the opportunities and the time, because you have other activities to do and you have other responsibilities," she said.
"So when I saw the chance, I took it. So I said, why not? Let's just try."
That decision has added another responsibility to her busy schedule. Singh is pursuing her MBA at USP, with two units remaining, while also running Happy Gloves Boxing Gym at Vitogo Parade in Lautoka.
At home, she is a full-time mother raising three children.
"Managing the time, it's not easy. It's very challenging and it comes with a lot of responsibility as a mother," she said.
Her day begins with getting her children ready for school before returning home to manage household duties, work at the gym, study and attend to her rugby commitments.
"I'm studying because I want my kids to see me that whatever sports, whatever comes, education is the must. So there's no substitute for education," Singh said.
Her children remain her first priority. while her husband helps manage their business.
Singh admits balancing family, studies, business and sport has not been easy, particularly with the challenges facing businesses in Lautoka.
But she continues to push forward, drawing strength from her faith and determination.
Her journey has also shaped the message she wants to share with other mothers and young women.
"As a mother, we have a lot of responsibilities. And we are the iron in the families and we are the strength and the stone in our families," she said.
Singh believes mothers should lead by example and encourage young girls to make positive choices.
"If you see another girl, you have to help another girl to lead them and guide them to do the right thing, because that is your daughter.
"Whatever you do, let them see you. Action speaks louder than words."
For Singh, sport is more than competition. It is also a way to stay active, set an example for her children and encourage others to keep moving forward.
Her advice is straightforward.
"Work hard, believe in yourself, stay positive most of the time and do the right thing," she said.
"Keep pushing. Don't quit and don't get tired so easily."