Katarina Fleao Singh is proving that there is no limit to what a woman can achieve when determination meets opportunity.

The Lautoka women's rugby flank­er has stepped into a new sporting challenge after taking up rugby this season, adding the game to an already demanding life as a profes­sional boxer, coach, businesswom­an, mother of three and Master of Business Administration student.

Originally from Samoa, Singh has lived in Fiji for the past 16 years. Although rugby is new territory for her, sport is not.

Singh is a professional boxer who has represented Fiji in local tourna­ments and promotions and is also a Level One coach for amateur and professional boxing.

Her decision to play rugby came from a childhood dream.

"When I was small, I always want­ed to play rugby. But I guess some­times the opportunities and the time, because you have other activi­ties to do and you have other respon­sibilities," she said.

"So when I saw the chance, I took it. So I said, why not? Let's just try."

That decision has added another responsibility to her busy schedule. Singh is pursuing her MBA at USP, with two units remaining, while also running Happy Gloves Boxing Gym at Vitogo Parade in Lautoka.

At home, she is a full-time mother raising three children.

"Managing the time, it's not easy. It's very challenging and it comes with a lot of responsibility as a mother," she said.

Her day begins with getting her children ready for school before re­turning home to manage household duties, work at the gym, study and attend to her rugby commitments.

"I'm studying because I want my kids to see me that whatever sports, whatever comes, education is the must. So there's no substitute for education," Singh said.

Her children remain her first pri­ority. while her husband helps man­age their business.

Singh admits balancing family, studies, business and sport has not been easy, particularly with the chal­lenges facing businesses in Lautoka.

But she continues to push forward, drawing strength from her faith and determination.

Her journey has also shaped the message she wants to share with other mothers and young women.

"As a mother, we have a lot of responsibilities. And we are the iron in the families and we are the strength and the stone in our fami­lies," she said.

Singh believes mothers should lead by example and encourage young girls to make positive choices.

"If you see another girl, you have to help another girl to lead them and guide them to do the right thing, be­cause that is your daughter.

"Whatever you do, let them see you. Action speaks louder than words."

For Singh, sport is more than com­petition. It is also a way to stay ac­tive, set an example for her children and encourage others to keep mov­ing forward.

Her advice is straightforward.

"Work hard, believe in yourself, stay positive most of the time and do the right thing," she said.

"Keep pushing. Don't quit and don't get tired so easily."