Health

Two-month-old is youngest HIV-TB patient

New figures show 67 HIV diagnoses among children under 15 and 17 HIV-related deaths in the same age group in 2025.

Thursday 17 September 2026 | 09:00

Fiji recorded 59 cases of mother-to-child HIV transmission in 2025, up from 32 the previous year.

Fiji recorded 59 cases of mother-to-child HIV transmission in 2025, up from 32 the previous year.

A two-month-old baby has been identified as Fiji’s youngest patient living with HIV and tuberculosis (TB).

This highlights the growing concern over HIV infections among children.

The infant is among the latest cases recorded as Fiji reports 438 TB cases as of August 31, including 182 patients who are also living with HIV.

Related stories

Among children under five diagnosed with TB last year, 70 per cent were also living with HIV.

The latest HIV figures estimate that 12,000 people in Fiji are living with HIV, with infections increasing 14-fold in five years.


Mother-to-child transmission

The number of babies acquiring HIV through mother-to-child transmission almost doubled in 2025, with 59 cases compared with 32 in 2024.

There were also 67 new HIV diagnoses among children under 15, while 17 children in the same age group died from HIV-related causes.

Save the Children Fiji has called for stronger prevention, testing, treatment and support for pregnant women, children and adolescents.

Minister for Health Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu said the Government was expanding HIV testing and prevention measures.

These include pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), long-acting injectable prevention, treatment as prevention, and a needle and syringe programme for people who inject drugs.

The Government has also established a Cabinet sub-committee to support the national HIV response.

Comments were sought from the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection.

Explore more on these topics

HIVFiji

Most popular

aseri-radrodro
Nation

Ministry drafts AI policy to guide usage in schools

Fredrick Epeli with family members (right) and left are the two lawyers, Aca Rayawa and John Rabuku at High Court in Lautoka.
Courts and Law

Former Fiji Airways flight attendant, co-accused face cocaine trial

Ministry of Education
Education

‘Children who study abroad tend to not come back’: Education PS

Drua
Rugby

Drua lock in eight home games

Motikay Murray and Japan hooker Mamoru Harada
Rugby

Japan eyes PNC crown

Naitasiri women's rugby team at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori on September 12, 2026. Photo: loane Asioli
Rugby

Seruitanoa: We want to stay in the top eight

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu at the Declaration of a National HIV Emergency at Dinem House, Suva on September 15, 2026
Health

Fiji’s HIV crisis puts babies at risk as child cases nearly double

Republic of Korea Embassy Counsellor Myongjun Kim (right) and acting Airports Fiji Limited chief executive officer Amit Singh during the handover ceremony of the three phone charging stations.
Travel

Korea-funded charging stations boost passenger experience at Nadi Airport

Chief guest Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran with guests during the Hindi Diwas celebration and Kavi Sammelan organised by the High Commission of India in Suva and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre.
Culture

Hindi Pakhwada opens as Fiji, India celebrate shared cultural ties