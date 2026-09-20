Nadi futsal club challenges final decision

Nadi Sports Futsal Club has called on the Nadi Football Association to honour the competition rules and allow it to contest the Nadi Futsal Regional League final.

Club representative Lawrence Ku­mar said the club paid $300 to enter the inaugural competition and be­lieved it had qualified for the final after defeating Red Devils 3-2 in the semifinal.

Red Devils subsequently protested Nadi Sports players, prompting the club to file a counter-protest.

"Our protest is very clear. We played according to the game rules provided on day one," Kumar said.

Kumar claimed the six-page com­petition rules did not state that players had to be registered with the Fiji Football Association, but only with their respective teams.

He said team sheets were submit­ted before all matches and Nadi FA representatives were present to check player registrations.

Kumar said the club was later in­formed that Nadi FA would organ­ise a rematch after concerns were raised about player registration.

He questioned the decision, saying the club should be allowed to play the final based on the rules under which it entered the competition.

Kumar also alleged favouritism and nepotism within Nadi FA and called for changes to its leadership.

He said the club was considering legal action if the decision was not reversed.

"We are trying to avoid that course of action, but our lawyers are al­ready working on a letter to Nadi Football Association," Kumar said.

Nadi FA president Mohammed Rafiq said he was aware of the con­cerns surrounding the first season of the futsal competition.

"There are a few hiccups in the competition, and we will perfect it next season," he said.

"I won't talk about it much as I had referred all matters to the Fiji FA."

Fiji FA chief executive officer Mo­hammed Yusuf confirmed he was aware of the email concerning the matter.

"It seems both clubs had unregis­tered players, but I will look at all the details and advise," Yusuf said.