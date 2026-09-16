Young men top male-to-male HIV cases

Male-to-male sexual transmission accounted for 144 reported HIV cases in Fiji last year, with young men aged 20 to 24 recording the highest number of cases, according to the Fiji HIV Surveillance Report 2025.

The report recorded 46 cases of male-to-male sexual transmission among those aged 20 to 24, followed by 37 cases among those aged 25 to 29.

Heterosexual transmission was also highest among people aged 20 to 24, with 102 cases reported.

Across all age groups, sexual transmission accounted for 430 cases, or 50.6 per cent of the 849 cases where a transmission route was identified.

Of these, 286 were attributed to heterosexual transmission and 144 to male-to-male sexual transmission.

Injecting drug use accounted for 362 cases, or 42.6 per cent of cases with a known transmission route, making it the largest single identified transmission category.

However, 1,167 reported HIV cases – 57.9 per cent of all cases – were classified as having an unknown mode of transmission.

The figures come as the Government called for a whole-of-society response to HIV after declaring it a national crisis, a year after declaring a national outbreak.





Young people most affected

The 20 to 24-year age group recorded the highest number of cases associated with injecting drug use, at 131, followed by 70 cases among those aged 25 to 29 and 56 among those aged 30 to 34.

Mother-to-child transmission accounted for 57 cases, with 56 recorded among children aged four and under.

The report's findings show that young adults in their 20s and early 30s accounted for a significant proportion of reported HIV transmission through both sexual activity and injecting drug use.





Prevention, not stigma

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa said the Government's message remained one of prevention rather than stigma.

“HIV can be transmitted through certain infected body fluids, including blood, semen and vaginal fluids. It can also be transmitted through sharing contaminated needles and injecting equipment, and from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding,” he said.

“Our message is therefore one of prevention, testing, treatment and compassion – not stigma. Know your HIV status, practise safer sexual behaviour, never share needles or injecting equipment, and seek medical advice and treatment early.”

Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu said the identified transmission modes showed the scope of testing carried out so far.

“The findings also show the seriousness of the epidemic and the gaps we must close in prevention, treatment and continuing care. An outbreak-level response is no longer sufficient; it requires co-ordinated action across Government, alongside communities and our partners,” he said.

Both have reiterated that with early diagnosis and appropriate treatment, people living with HIV can live long and healthy lives.