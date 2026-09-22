Biman Prasad trial set to continue tomorrow

The trial of former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad over allegations that he failed to comply with statutory disclosure requirements will proceed tomorrow.

The first State prosecution witness from the Registrar of Companies expected to take the stand.

This follows the High Court in Suva dismissing Mr Prasad’s stay application yesterday, ruling that delayed disclosures by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) had not affected his ability to defend himself.

Mr Prasad appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad today with his lawyers and supporters for the first day of his four-day trial.

Mr Prasad faces a charge of failing to comply with statutory disclosure requirements and an alternative charge of providing false information in a statutory declaration.

In the amended charges, FICAC alleges that between December 30, 2015, and January 31, 2016, while he was National Federation Party leader, Mr Prasad failed to comply with Section 24(1B)(d) of the Political Parties Act.

It is alleged that he submitted a declaration of his assets, liabilities and income as of December 31, 2015, without disclosing his directorship in Platinum Hotels and Resorts Pte Limited.

Executive officer of the Registrar of Companies Manase Talemaipapalagi is expected to take the stand first, followed by former National Federation Party president Tupou Draunidalo.

Magistrate Prasad has stressed to both parties that he intends to have the trial expedited, noting that significant court time has already been taken up and other cases have been vacated or adjourned for the matter.

Mr Prasad remains on bail.