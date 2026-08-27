A father and son accused of fatally assaulting 38-year-old Vimal Nand along the Queens Highway in Nadroga will remain in custody as the High Court considers their bail applications.

Ratu Kinijoji Ratuva, 20, and his father, Ratu Vula Ratuva, 51, appeared before Justice Riyaz Hamza in the High Court in Lautoka today.

The pair are jointly charged with one count of murder and one count of assault, while Kinijoji faces an additional assault charge.

The court heard that on August 9, the two allegedly assaulted Mr Nand and two 16-year-old boys along the Queens Highway.

Mr Nand later died as a result of the alleged assault, which was said to have occurred in the presence of his son.

The court also heard that Kinijoji was allegedly intoxicated at the time.

The accused are believed to have lived near the victim’s family.





Stolen horses

The court heard that the father and son operated a horse-riding business together, employing five people and owning 13 horses.

Kinijoji is alleged to have been helping his parents operate the business, which provides horse-riding services to tourists staying at resorts.

The court heard that three horses had recently been stolen, prompting the accused to allegedly confront the victims.

Ratu Vula is a senior pastor at an Assemblies of God church and a former professional rugby player who represented Fiji overseas.

Kinijoji, a New Zealand citizen, had travelled to Fiji to assist with the family business.

Defence counsel Edwin Wainiqolo represented the accused, while Sheenal Swastika appeared for the State.





Bail applications

The court considered bail applications for both accused but noted that only one surety had been provided for each when two were required.

Mr Wainiqolo undertook to file supplementary affidavits addressing the issue.

The State was directed to confirm its position on bail within 14 days.

The bail applications will be mentioned again on September 14.

Both accused remain remanded.