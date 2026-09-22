Neighbour speaks up after child’s call for help

“It is not my business — but the children’s safety is my business.”

Those words from Lautoka mother Ruci Molia capture why she says she finally broke her silence after allegedly witnessing two children living in fear at a neighbouring home.

Ms Molia said she repeatedly heard arguments, children crying and what she believed were signs of violence at the Sukanaivalu Road property in Lautoka.

Her concerns reached a critical point on Monday when she said one of the children, a 12-year-old boy, signalled to her to call police because he feared for his safety.

“On Monday, he was making a signal from their home asking me to call the police as his mother was assaulted,” Ms Molia said.

Police and Social Welfare officers later attended the property following a report alleging that the two children were victims of abuse and neglect.

The children were removed from the home and placed in the care of a relative in Lautoka.

Police said that despite efforts by officials, the children’s mother did not want to leave with the children.

Ms Molia said she had initially been reluctant to interfere in another family’s affairs. But as a mother herself, she said she could not ignore what she was hearing and seeing.

“When the father is asleep, the children occasionally come to our fence and speak to my children,” she said. “When he catches them speaking, he will call them inside the house and we could hear the children crying.”

Ms Molia also alleged that the man would swear at the children and at her family.

She said the elder child, a 12-year-old boy, was not attending school and was frequently seen at home.

Calls for help

Ms Molia said she contacted police several times because of her concerns but became increasingly frustrated over what she described as a lack of response. She eventually turned to social media.

Her Facebook post attracted widespread attention, with offers of assistance from people in Fiji and overseas, including lawyers.

Ms Molia said the attention was followed by police intervention and the removal of the children from the home. She said the children were later placed with relatives in Lovu.

“I posted about the abuse on Facebook, which garnered widespread attention and offers of help, including from lawyers and people overseas,” she said.

Ms Molia said she felt relieved that the children were now in the care of relatives and hoped they would be able to return to school and have a safer future.

Ms Molia acknowledged that the family could question why she became involved.

“They might say it is none of my business,” she said. “But as a mother, watching the suffering of these two children, I had to act and intervene.”

She said the experience had reinforced her belief that members of the community should speak up when they have genuine concerns about a child’s safety.

“It is important to act before it is too late,” she said.

Police reminder

The Fiji Police Force has reminded members of the public that under the Child Care and Protection Act 2024, failure to report suspected child abuse is an offence.

The public can also report concerns about police service delivery through 1681, or send messages, photographs or videos via WhatsApp, Viber and Signal on 9905 922.

Investigations by police and Social Welfare officers into the matter are continuing.