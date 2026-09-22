Courts and Law

Five arrested in separate drug operations across Fiji

Over 1,000 suspected marijuana plants destroyed in Savusavu

Wednesday 23 September 2026 | 08:30

Updated 23 September 2026 | 10:03 FJT

Marijuana

Five men have been arrested in separate drug-related operations conducted by the Fiji Police Force in Lautoka, Labasa and Savusavu.

A 30-year-old man from Lautoka was arrested at Lomolomo Beach yesterday after Police allegedly found 177 branches of dried leaves, believed to be marijuana, wrapped in aluminium foil in his possession.

In another operation, Police uprooted 1,085 green plants believed to be marijuana from an unknown farm in the Waisagavuna area of Savusavu.

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The plants ranged in height from five centimetres to one metre.

Meanwhile, four men were arrested in Labasa after Police intercepted their vehicle and found a white sack containing loose dried leaves believed to be marijuana during a search.

Police said they continue to intensify efforts to combat drug-related activities through routine operations nationwide.

Police are also calling on members of the public to support law enforcement efforts by sharing information that may assist in the fight against illicit drugs.

Investigations into all three incidents remain ongoing.

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