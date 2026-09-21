Rewa ready to defend title

The Delta Tigers are determined to de­fend their FMF Inter-District Cham­pionship (IDC) crown when the tour­nament kicks off in Suva next month.

The 2026 IDC will run from October 6 to 11 at HFC Bank Stadium, with teams com­peting in the Super Premier, Premier and Senior divisions.

Rewa is in Group A alongside Labasa, Suva and Nasinu, while Group B features Ba, Lautoka, Navua and Nadi.

Rewa team director Amish Patel said the defending champions would not underesti­mate any of their opponents.

"With the tournament being hosted in the Southern Division, we are ready to defend the title," Patel said.

"It's going to be more challenging for us to defend the title, but nevertheless, the boys have started their preparation and will go hard and strong, ready for the challenges ahead."

Patel said there would be no easy games in the pool stage.

Rewa has won the me title 10 times and will be aiming to add another champion­ship to its record.

"The pools drawn seem a bit better com­pared to the B.O.G., but all teams will be tough," he said.

"Looking at Nasinu, they have been get­ting good exposure nowadays. They gave us a tough time during the semi-finals. That match was a testament to what Nasinu was capable of doing, and surely they will be one of the teams that can cause an upset in this group."

KIRIBATI, NATIONAL U17 TO FEATURE

Meanwhile, the Kiribati national side and Fiji's national Under-17 team will feature in the me for the first time this year.

Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf said the tourna­ment would provide valuable match expo­sure for the Ul 7 squad as it prepares for the FIFA Ul7 World Cup in Qatar.

"This is something new that the Fiji FA board has approved," Yusuf said.

"This will give exposure to the young play­ers in a high-level competition."

POOL DRAWS:

Super Premier Division

Group A: Labasa, Rewa, Suva, Nasinu Group B: Ba, Lautoka, Navua, Nadi

Premier Division

Group A: Nadroga, Seaqaqa, Kiribati Group B: Tailevu Naitasiri, Tavua, Fiji U17.

Senior Division

Group A: Lami, Northland Tailevu, Bua FC, Dreketi

Group B: Rakiraki, Savusavu, Nadogo, Taveuni.