Rewa ready to defend title
Rewa team director Amish Patel said the defending champions would not underestimate any of their opponents.
Tuesday 22 September 2026 | 09:30
Updated 22 September 2026 | 10:53 FJT
Rewa FC team.
Photo: FFA
The Delta Tigers are determined to defend their FMF Inter-District Championship (IDC) crown when the tournament kicks off in Suva next month.
The 2026 IDC will run from October 6 to 11 at HFC Bank Stadium, with teams competing in the Super Premier, Premier and Senior divisions.
Rewa is in Group A alongside Labasa, Suva and Nasinu, while Group B features Ba, Lautoka, Navua and Nadi.
Rewa team director Amish Patel said the defending champions would not underestimate any of their opponents.
"With the tournament being hosted in the Southern Division, we are ready to defend the title," Patel said.
"It's going to be more challenging for us to defend the title, but nevertheless, the boys have started their preparation and will go hard and strong, ready for the challenges ahead."
Patel said there would be no easy games in the pool stage.
Rewa has won the me title 10 times and will be aiming to add another championship to its record.
"The pools drawn seem a bit better compared to the B.O.G., but all teams will be tough," he said.
"Looking at Nasinu, they have been getting good exposure nowadays. They gave us a tough time during the semi-finals. That match was a testament to what Nasinu was capable of doing, and surely they will be one of the teams that can cause an upset in this group."
KIRIBATI, NATIONAL U17 TO FEATURE
Meanwhile, the Kiribati national side and Fiji's national Under-17 team will feature in the me for the first time this year.
Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf said the tournament would provide valuable match exposure for the Ul 7 squad as it prepares for the FIFA Ul7 World Cup in Qatar.
"This is something new that the Fiji FA board has approved," Yusuf said.
"This will give exposure to the young players in a high-level competition."
POOL DRAWS:
Super Premier Division
Group A: Labasa, Rewa, Suva, Nasinu Group B: Ba, Lautoka, Navua, Nadi
Premier Division
Group A: Nadroga, Seaqaqa, Kiribati Group B: Tailevu Naitasiri, Tavua, Fiji U17.
Senior Division
Group A: Lami, Northland Tailevu, Bua FC, Dreketi
Group B: Rakiraki, Savusavu, Nadogo, Taveuni.