FMF Inter-district-championship pools drawn

The 2026 FMF Inter-District Championship Super Premier Division pool draws have been confirmed, setting the stage for a series of high-stakes clashes.

The tournament will be held from October 6 to 11 at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Teams will compete across three divisions — Super Premier, Premier and Senior.

Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf also confirmed that the Kiribati national team and Fiji’s national Under-17 side will take part in the tournament. They will play in the premier division

Super Premier Division

Pool A: Labasa, Rewa, Suva, Nasinu

Pool B: Ba, Lautoka, Navua, Nadi

Premier Division

Pool A: Nadroga, Seaqaqa, Kiribati

Pool B: Tailevu Naitasiri, Tavua, Fiji U17

Senior Division

Pool A: Lami, Northland Tailevu, Bua, Dreketi

Pool B: Rakiraki, Savusavu, Nadogo, Taveuni