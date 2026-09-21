Football

FMF Inter-district-championship pools drawn

The tournament will be held from October 6 to 11 at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Monday 21 September 2026 | 14:30

FMF - IDC - pools

The FMF inter-district championship pool was drawn today at the Fiji FA headquarters, Suva.

Photo: Sereana Salalo-Baleiwai

The 2026 FMF Inter-District Championship Super Premier Division pool draws have been confirmed, setting the stage for a series of high-stakes clashes.

The tournament will be held from October 6 to 11 at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Teams will compete across three divisions — Super Premier, Premier and Senior.

Related stories

Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf also confirmed that the Kiribati national team and Fiji’s national Under-17 side will take part in the tournament. They will play in the premier division

Super Premier Division

Pool A: Labasa, Rewa, Suva, Nasinu

Pool B: Ba, Lautoka, Navua, Nadi

 

Premier Division

Pool A: Nadroga, Seaqaqa, Kiribati

Pool B: Tailevu Naitasiri, Tavua, Fiji U17

 

Senior Division

Pool A: Lami, Northland Tailevu, Bua, Dreketi

Pool B: Rakiraki, Savusavu, Nadogo, Taveuni

News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

Fiji FootballTournament

Most popular

Male journalists attending the Women in Media (WIM) and Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS) national training of women auditors on the Kacivaka tool underway in Savusavu on September 21, 2026. Photo: Samp
Nation

Men urged to stand alongside women in media

Fiji Women's Rights Movement (FWRM) executive director Nalini Singh
Nation

Women under-represented in top public service roles: FWRM

raijeli-taga
Nation

Taga set for new diplomatic role

Nausori Taekwondo team.
Other Sports

Our Taekwondo athletes shine in Tauranga

Members of the Fijiana and Fiji 7s team at the Fiji School for the Blind on September 17, 2026.
Other Sports

Fiji 7s teams bring smiles to blind school

Ba confident of upset win.
Rugby

Ba must play smart rugby, says official

Fiji already has sufficient sterile needles and syringes for a national harm-reduction programme.
Health

Needles ready, harm-reduction rollout awaits approval

Minister for Health Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu with ATscale Chief Executive Officer Pascal Bijleveld and guests during the launch of the Access to Assistive Technology and Related Rehabilitation Services for School-Aged Children in Fiji programme in Suva on September 16, 2026.
Health

$3.5m programme to transform lives of children with disabilities

Permanent secretary for Justice and National Committee on the Prevention of Suicide co-chair Selina Kuruleca.
Health

Early intervention key to preventing suicide spike, says PS