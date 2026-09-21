FMF Inter-district-championship pools drawn
The tournament will be held from October 6 to 11 at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.
Monday 21 September 2026 | 14:30
The FMF inter-district championship pool was drawn today at the Fiji FA headquarters, Suva.
Photo: Sereana Salalo-Baleiwai
The 2026 FMF Inter-District Championship Super Premier Division pool draws have been confirmed, setting the stage for a series of high-stakes clashes.
The tournament will be held from October 6 to 11 at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.
Teams will compete across three divisions — Super Premier, Premier and Senior.
Fiji Football Association chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf also confirmed that the Kiribati national team and Fiji’s national Under-17 side will take part in the tournament. They will play in the premier division
Super Premier Division
Pool A: Labasa, Rewa, Suva, Nasinu
Pool B: Ba, Lautoka, Navua, Nadi
Premier Division
Pool A: Nadroga, Seaqaqa, Kiribati
Pool B: Tailevu Naitasiri, Tavua, Fiji U17
Senior Division
Pool A: Lami, Northland Tailevu, Bua, Dreketi
Pool B: Rakiraki, Savusavu, Nadogo, Taveuni