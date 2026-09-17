Flu-like illness cases surge 75 per cent in one week

Influenza-like illness cases have surged by 75 per cent in one week, with 1,780 new cases recorded by health centres nationwide this month.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services recorded 1,780 new cases in the first week of September, up sharply from the previous week.

Children under five years old were the most affected, accounting for 30 per cent of all cases nationwide.

The Central Division recorded the highest number of cases at 975, with children under five making up 24 per cent of those cases.

The Northern Division recorded 398 cases, with children under five accounting for 30 per cent, while the Western Division recorded 362 cases.

The Ministry said laboratory testing from January to September confirmed Influenza A as the main virus causing illness.

Data from FluTracking, an online public health tracker, also showed the proportion of people reporting both a cough and fever increased from 10.2 per cent to 16.4 per cent in one week.

Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, cough, sore throat, a runny or blocked nose, sneezing and extreme tiredness. Vomiting and diarrhoea are more common in children.

The Ministry said influenza spreads through coughs and sneezes and by touching infected surfaces.

It has urged people to take extra precautions, including washing their hands regularly with soap and water or using hand sanitiser, covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and staying home when unwell.

People who are sick are also advised to wear a mask to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.