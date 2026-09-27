Politics

142 applicants vie for 55 People's Alliance candidate spots

Mr Balawa said the party was treating the selection process as a matter of urgency, although no specific deadline had been set.

Sunday 27 September 2026 | 16:00

sila-balawa

People’s Alliance general secretary Sila Balawa.

People's Alliance

The People’s Alliance Party (PAP) is preparing to cut its pool of 142 potential candidates to 55 as it moves into the final stages of candidate selection for the next general election.

PAP general secretary Sila Balawa said applications had been reviewed by the party’s divisions, with recommendations now expected to go to the candidate selection sub-committee for final consideration.

“We have like 142 and the challenge is to whittle that down to 55,” he said.

Related stories

“All members in Parliament. Members from around the country, branch members from around the country including the G11 that came in to be part of the coalition government. They have also applied.”

Mr Balawa said the party was treating the selection process as a matter of urgency, although no specific deadline had been set.

The party’s National People’s Assembly, or annual general meeting, is scheduled for October 31 at Novotel, and Mr Balawa said he hoped the candidate list would be settled by then.

“We are in the final stages of processing our candidates. We have done our consultation with the divisions that includes the Western Division, the Northern Division and of course the Central and the Eastern.”

Final recommendations from the divisions will be forwarded to the candidate selection sub-committee for analysis before the candidates are selected.

The candidate selection process was among the issues discussed at the PAP Central Division annual general meeting, where branches from the division’s five provinces reported on their activities and discussed plans for the election.

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

gcc-chair
Nation

GCC defends 278 chiefs’ role in Constitution Review

The drones are expected to support efforts to improve sugarcane production, with a team of trainers from India due to visit Fiji to train local operators in their use.
Nation

India gifts 12 drones to boost Fiji sugarcane production

The National Federation Party (NFP) has named its first batch of proposed candidates for the upcoming general election.
Politics

NFP names first batch of proposed candidates

Sainivalati Vunibola of Saru Dragon
Rugby

Dragons will give their all: Captain

Yasawa netball team with supporters in Lautoka on September 25, 2026.
Netball

Netball debut for Yasawa islanders

Nadroga players during their warm up session
Rugby

Naitasiri ready for Nadroga battle

Shruti Sonakshi Raj with her teacher Arti Mani.
Culture

Shruti’s love for Hindi earns her national essay title

Participants during the event. Photo: waisea nasokia.
Health

Waking between 2am and 3am? Cardiologist links sleep disruption to stress

From Left: Eira Martin Edwards and Jenni Ryall, Founder/Director at the PINA summit at Wasawasa resort, Savusavu in September 23, 2026
Technology

Pacific newsrooms race ahead on AI without policies, study finds