Rugby

Dragons will give their all: Captain

Rawalai has called their support­ers to pack Churchill Park and get behind the team.

Saturday 26 September 2026 | 08:00

Sainivalati Vunibola of Saru Dragon

Sainivalati Vunibola of Saru Dragons celebrate his 22nd birthday with his team-mates along with the Namoli West Tigers in Lautoka on September 24, 2026.

Photo: Saru Dragons

Saru Dragons captain Kelevi Rawalai has vowed his side will leave nothing on the field when they face Navy Albatross in today's Vodafone Cup National Grand-Final at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

The Dragons are determined to add another title to their record but is wary of the Navy side who has the likes of Keresi Maya and head coach Sevanaia Koroi.

Rawalai said his team is prepared for a tough battle.

Related stories

"The boys are ready, and we have not changed our motive. We will face a champion Navy side. It won't be an easy game," he said.

Rawalai has called their support­ers to pack Churchill Park and get behind the team.

Dragons will look to the experi­ence and firepower of Sanivalati Vunibola, Lagilagi Galea, Jo Tala­colo, Vilikesa Tuidama along with Livai Lobau.

The Dragons booked their place in the grand-final after beating Nadera Panthers 20-10 in the semi­final.

Navy Albatross, meanwhile, sent a strong warning after a dominant 44-10 victory over Army Bears.

The Vodafone Cup final kicks off at 1.50pm.

Tigers, Bears Set for FWRL Show­down

Meanwhile, Namoli West Tigers will try to defy all odds and beat Army Bears in the Fiji National Rugby League's Women's (FNRL) final at Churchill Park, Lautoka, today.

Tigers captain Vitorina Veikoso said they have come a long way and are ready for their biggest test.

"It has been a great journey and we are here now. We played USP Raiders last week. We've fixed our mistakes before we take the field," Veikoso said.

Bears captain Lusiana Keperieli, who hails from Udu in Macuata said, they have worked on rectify­ing their mistakes and are now ready for Tigers.

"We're prepared mentally and physically," she added.

The women's final gets underway at 11.30am.

Explore more on these topics

Fijimens rugby

Most popular

Selai Gaunabalavu
Courts and Law

Ex-Police exhibit writer convicted of stealing $5,000

Participants of PINA summit at the Extraordinary General Meeting with newly elected board members Front row : Frank Guinea , Charles Sumbe, Rose Amos , Newly elected president Neville Choi, Vice President Lisa Osifelo, Tipi Pausia, Outgoing president Kalafi Moala, and Viola Ulakai on September 25, 2026.
Nation

Fact-checking, verification key priorities for Pacific media: New PINA president

Former Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Salote Panapasa outside the Magistrates Court in Suva on September 17, 2026.
Courts and Law

Court finds ex-Corrections chief has case to answer

Sainivalati Vunibola of Saru Dragon
Rugby

Dragons will give their all: Captain

Yasawa netball team with supporters in Lautoka on September 25, 2026.
Netball

Netball debut for Yasawa islanders

Nadroga players during their warm up session
Rugby

Naitasiri ready for Nadroga battle

Participants gathered with BBC Media Action representatives after concluding workshop at Wasawasa Hotel in Savusavu on September 22, 2026.
Technology

Pacific journalists urged to embrace AI, social media story telling

Road laws, LTA, no-double standards, fines
Transport

Govt vehicles not exempt from traffic laws: LTA

taxi
Transport

Taxi operators seek clarity on new rank system