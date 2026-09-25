Dragons will give their all: Captain

Saru Dragons captain Kelevi Rawalai has vowed his side will leave nothing on the field when they face Navy Albatross in today's Vodafone Cup National Grand-Final at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

The Dragons are determined to add another title to their record but is wary of the Navy side who has the likes of Keresi Maya and head coach Sevanaia Koroi.

Rawalai said his team is prepared for a tough battle.

"The boys are ready, and we have not changed our motive. We will face a champion Navy side. It won't be an easy game," he said.

Rawalai has called their support­ers to pack Churchill Park and get behind the team.

Dragons will look to the experi­ence and firepower of Sanivalati Vunibola, Lagilagi Galea, Jo Tala­colo, Vilikesa Tuidama along with Livai Lobau.

The Dragons booked their place in the grand-final after beating Nadera Panthers 20-10 in the semi­final.

Navy Albatross, meanwhile, sent a strong warning after a dominant 44-10 victory over Army Bears.

The Vodafone Cup final kicks off at 1.50pm.

Tigers, Bears Set for FWRL Show­down

Meanwhile, Namoli West Tigers will try to defy all odds and beat Army Bears in the Fiji National Rugby League's Women's (FNRL) final at Churchill Park, Lautoka, today.

Tigers captain Vitorina Veikoso said they have come a long way and are ready for their biggest test.

"It has been a great journey and we are here now. We played USP Raiders last week. We've fixed our mistakes before we take the field," Veikoso said.

Bears captain Lusiana Keperieli, who hails from Udu in Macuata said, they have worked on rectify­ing their mistakes and are now ready for Tigers.

"We're prepared mentally and physically," she added.

The women's final gets underway at 11.30am.