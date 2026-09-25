Netball

Netball debut for Yasawa islanders

Naivalu said irregular shipping and high travel costs continued to challenge them, with South Sea Cruises the only regular service provider.

Saturday 26 September 2026 | 07:30

Updated 26 September 2026 | 08:31 FJT

Yasawa netball team with supporters in Lautoka on September 25, 2026.

Yasawa netball team with supporters in Lautoka on September 25, 2026.

Photo: Mereleki Nai

For Yasawa's netballers, the toughest contest started long before they stepped onto the court. They had to cross the sea, which is not cheap but to get their first taste of district level competition.

The newly formed Yasawa Netball Association (YNA) made a historic debut at the Crest National Cham­pionships in Lautoka yesterday.

YNA president Lani Naivalu said the opportunity was long overdue.

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"We've never been represented at district level," she said.

"With Netball Fiji's guidance, we've worked hard to establish the association. We know we have tal­ented players in the islands that deserve this opportunity."

Naivalu said irregular shipping and high travel costs continued to challenge them, with South Sea Cruises the only regular service provider.

"Unfortunately, we have to pay what tourists pay," she said.

Yasawa brought over two teams women's open side and a minor ­grade team.

"This is an eye-opener for our girls. When they return to their vil­lages, they will know what this level of competition is like. They will be looking forward to the next event."

Staying alive

Meanwhile, Vatukoula fielded two teams, while Nasinu had six teams across the men's and women's grades.

Vatukoula Netball president Mare­ta Fotofiri said her new committee members were determined to keep players dreams alive.

Will to win

Nasinu Netball Association presi­dent, Mere Rauluni said her teams got together for three weeks.

"We have come this far, and we aim to win," she said. "But it is also for development and exposure, es­pecially for our new Under-21 play­ers."

Nasinu's contingent includes three University of the South Pacif­ic players, with some also involved with the Fiji Pearls and the Fiji men's teams.

The competition continues today.

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