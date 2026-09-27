Nation

Nadi family mourns father killed in road accident

His cousin, Ranjinesh Lal, described him as a hard-working man who had faced many challenges in life.

Sunday 27 September 2026 | 16:00

The late Avinesh Lal. Photo: Supplied

The late Avinesh Lal.

Photo: Supplied

A Nadi family is mourning the loss of its breadwinner after 46-year-old Avinesh Lal was struck and killed in a road accident along the Queens Highway at Navo on Friday.

Mr Lal, of Nacovi, Nadi, is survived by his wife and four children.

His cousin, Ranjinesh Lal, described him as a hard-working man who had faced many challenges in life.

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He said Mr Lal had been working for a grog-pounding enterprise a short distance from where the accident occurred.

“I heard that he was knocked down while waiting for transport at the roadside,” Mr Lal said.

“He was a hard-working man and will be missed. My whole family will miss my great cousin.”

Mr Lal said his cousin had endured many difficulties throughout his life but continued working hard for his family.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wame Bautolu confirmed the fatal accident occurred at about 4.50pm on Friday.

“A 46-year-old man of Sonaisali suddenly crossed the road and was hit by a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old man of Lavusa, Nadi, causing his death,” Sergeant Bautolu said.

A post-mortem examination is expected early this week, while funeral arrangements are expected to be finalised later in the week.

Police investigations into the accident are continuing.

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