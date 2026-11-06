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Courts and Law

High Court to consider bail in missing cocaine exhibits case

His lawyer, Tevita Vakalalabure, confirmed in court that the defence had filed its written submissions and an affidavit in support of Raibevu's bail application.

Saturday 07 November 2026 | 10:30

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Lawyer, Tevita Vakalalabure and client, Jiuta Raibevu outside the Suva Magistrate Court on November 6, 2026.

Lawyer, Tevita Vakalalabure and client, Jiuta Raibevu outside the Suva Magistrate Court on November 6, 2026.

A man charged in connection with the disappearance of cocaine exhibits from the High Court exhibit room in Suva will have his bail application dealt with by the High Court.

Jiuta Raibevu, who faces one count each of interfering with evidence and unlawful possession of illicit drugs, appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Sufia Hamza on Friday.

His lawyer, Tevita Vakalalabure, confirmed in court that the defence had filed its written submissions and an affidavit in support of Raibevu's bail application.

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The State prosecution also confirmed that it had filed its response to the application.

Raibevu's bail application will be dealt with at the High Court in Suva.

He remains remanded in custody until his first High Court appearance on November 16.

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