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Rape-accused remandee reprimanded over courtroom behaviour

Sefanaia Turagadamudamu was reprimanded after allegedly elbowing another remandee and repeatedly interrupting court proceedings.

Friday 06 November 2026 | 18:00

Updated 06 November 2026 | 19:40 FJT

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Sefanaia Turagadamudamu

Accused Sefanaia Turagadamudamu outside the High Court in Suva on November 6, 2026.

Photo: Beranadeta Nagatalevu

The High Court in Suva will set a trial date next month for Sefanaia Turagadamudamu, who is charged with raping another remandee at the Suva Remand Centre last December.

Turagadamudamu appeared before Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu today, where he was reprimanded for disruptive behaviour in court.

At the start of the proceedings, Turagadamudamu allegedly elbowed another remandee in court and repeatedly interrupted the session, mumbling words directed at police officers.

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At another point, Turagadamudamu walked out of the accused box and was reprimanded by Justice Bulamainaivalu, who warned him to remain in the box until instructed otherwise.

Police officers escorting the accused were also reminded of their responsibility to maintain control of accused persons during court proceedings.

State Prosecutor Yelena Sautu informed the court that full disclosures had been served on Turagadamudamu, who is now representing himself.

Turagadamudamu will remain remanded in custody until his next court appearance on December 10.

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