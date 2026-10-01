The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) was preparing to have drug exhibits that went missing from the Suva High Court exhibit room destroyed, but the process had not been completed when the drugs were discovered missing.

The development comes after the ODPP confirmed it was aware of the missing drug exhibits in the Joshua Rahman matter, while police also found that some of the remaining exhibits had allegedly been tampered with.

In a statement, the ODPP said that after the Rahman proceedings, including the retrial and appeal processes, had concluded, it was in the process of making the necessary application for the destruction of the drug exhibits when the missing drugs were discovered.

The ODPP said it recognised the importance of the proper and timely management of drug exhibits, particularly because of the risks associated with their continued storage.

Meanwhile, police forensic investigators were at the courthouse yesterday as investigations continued into the alleged disappearance of the drug exhibits.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) team’s visit, saying it was part of the ongoing investigation into the missing cocaine from the High Court exhibits.

“CSI team are there as part of the ongoing investigation as briefed by Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu yesterday,” Ms Naisoro said.

Mr Tudravu, during a media briefing, confirmed that police were taking over security of key areas at Government Buildings.

The ODPP maintained that since the establishment of its Anti-Narcotics Division in 2024, it had prioritised applications for the destruction of drug exhibits.

This included the Justin Ho matter, involving more than 4.1 tonnes of drugs, where the necessary application was made and the drugs were subsequently destroyed through the legal process.

The ODPP said it would allow investigations into the missing and potentially tampered exhibits to take their normal course and would not make further comments.

Police investigations into the missing drug exhibits are continuing.