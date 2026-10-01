Nation

ODPP was preparing to destroy drug exhibits before they went missing

Police forensic investigators visited the Suva High Court as investigations into the missing cocaine continued.

Friday 02 October 2026 | 06:00

Updated 02 October 2026 | 07:02 FJT

The ODPP says it was preparing the necessary application to destroy drug exhibits linked to the Joshua Rahman case when the drugs were discovered missing from the Suva High Court exhibit room.

The ODPP says it was preparing the necessary application to destroy drug exhibits linked to the Joshua Rahman case when the drugs were discovered missing from the Suva High Court exhibit room.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) was preparing to have drug exhibits that went missing from the Suva High Court exhibit room destroyed, but the process had not been completed when the drugs were discovered missing.

The development comes after the ODPP confirmed it was aware of the missing drug exhibits in the Joshua Rahman matter, while police also found that some of the remaining exhibits had allegedly been tampered with.

In a statement, the ODPP said that after the Rahman proceedings, including the retrial and appeal processes, had concluded, it was in the process of making the necessary application for the destruction of the drug exhibits when the missing drugs were discovered.

Related stories

The ODPP said it recognised the importance of the proper and timely management of drug exhibits, particularly because of the risks associated with their continued storage.

Meanwhile, police forensic investigators were at the courthouse yesterday as investigations continued into the alleged disappearance of the drug exhibits.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) team’s visit, saying it was part of the ongoing investigation into the missing cocaine from the High Court exhibits.

“CSI team are there as part of the ongoing investigation as briefed by Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu yesterday,” Ms Naisoro said.

Mr Tudravu, during a media briefing, confirmed that police were taking over security of key areas at Government Buildings.

The ODPP maintained that since the establishment of its Anti-Narcotics Division in 2024, it had prioritised applications for the destruction of drug exhibits.

This included the Justin Ho matter, involving more than 4.1 tonnes of drugs, where the necessary application was made and the drugs were subsequently destroyed through the legal process.

The ODPP said it would allow investigations into the missing and potentially tampered exhibits to take their normal course and would not make further comments.

Police investigations into the missing drug exhibits are continuing.

Explore more on these topics

Fiji

Most popular

Air Terminal Services board member and social worker Viliame Finau. Photo: Supplied.
Nation

Jobs, income linked to peace in homes

Westpac Fiji
Nation

Westpac grant opens study door for Bua farmer

Local business, new openings, Labasa, Damodar City, bula fabric materials
Business

Customer demand drives JBROS North

Flying Fijians extended squad members Setareki Turagacoke and Watisoni Waqanisaravi.
Rugby

Siblings named in Flying Fijians 68-member squad

Evon Nalewaba (right). Photo: Waisea Nasokia
Netball

Nalewabau aims for Fiji Pearls

The Naitasiri Under-20 rugby team at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori on September 26, 2026. Photo: Josua Buredua
Rugby

Naitasiri Under-20 targets quarterfinals

Representatives from the Higher Education Commission and Pasifika Communities Universities (PCU) - director Eci Naisele (left) and Pro Chancellor Akanisi Kedrayate 1.jpg
Technology

Universities struggle to detect students using AI

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lawrence Kumar, with JR Group finance and compliance manager Kritesh Narayan.
Transport

Toso Tiko Motors opens $800k showroom in Nadi

MOW WS
Technology

Online shield for women eyeing political careers