Claims that Nabavatu villagers in Dreketi, Macuata, are living in deteriorating temporary shelters have been challenged by Divisional Planning Officer Northern Ruci Daveta.

Ms Daveta said major maintenance and upgrade works, including the replacement of flooring boards and installation of additional tarpaulins, were completed last December.

She made the clarification after this masthead sought a response to allegations from villagers about deteriorating conditions at the temporary settlement.

During last week's town hall consultation at Nukubalavu Village in Cakaudrove, organised by the Fijian Media Association in collaboration with the Pacific Media Assistance Scheme (PACMAS), Nabavatu village representative Semi Veleko claimed some tents remained in poor condition, with leaks and weather-related damage.

Mr Veleko said five years of living in temporary shelters continued to pose daily challenges for villagers as they awaited the first phase of relocation by the end of the year.

Tropical Cyclone Ana in January 2020 displaced the community, while a geohazard landslide intensified calls for the villagers’ relocation.

The Nabavatu relocation project is Fiji’s first state-led planned relocation implemented under the Standard Operating Procedures for Planned Relocation.

Ms Daveta confirmed that the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) provided funding support for the maintenance and upgrade works.

“These improvements included the replacement of flooring boards for all tents currently occupied by villagers, provision of additional tarpaulin coverings over the tent rooftops,” she said.

Thirty-seven families are expected to relocate by the end of the year to newly constructed Government-assisted homes at the new site at Nadoiviri, a few hundred metres from their current location at Savadrau, Dreketi.

Villagers have previously experienced leaking tents and drenched floors during adverse weather conditions.

However, Ms Daveta said the concerns had been addressed through maintenance and upgrade works aimed at minimising weather-related damage and reducing direct heat from sunlight.

She said the upgrades were implemented to improve the overall safety, durability and living conditions within the temporary shelters.





Team visits site following Minister’s instruction

To ensure the concerns were addressed, a team from the Commissioner Northern’s Office was deployed this week following instructions from Minister for Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu.

Following the visit, Ms Daveta said the team received confirmation from village headman Moritikei Waqawaqa that the temporary shelters remained in good condition after the recent maintenance and upgrade works.

“At this time, there is no immediate need for the replacement of existing tents or flooring boards,” she said.

Ms Daveta said her office remained committed to assisting villagers should future needs arise, including requests for replacement flooring boards or new tents.

“A formal request with report will be submitted by village headman through our divisional office for appropriate consideration and action,” she added.