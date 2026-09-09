Courts and Law

30 grounds raised in 'King Khan' drug appeal

Defence challenges trial fairness, evidence handling and severity of sentence

Wednesday 09 September 2026 | 15:00

Jailed...Imraan Khan escorted by a police officer outside the High Court in Suva.

Jailed...Imraan Khan escorted by a police officer outside the High Court in Suva.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Drug convict Imran Khan, also known as 'King Khan', appeared before the High Court in Suva today to challenge his conviction and sentence.

Khan appeared with his lawyer, Shayal Kant of Crown Law, before Puisne Judge Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu, where 30 grounds of appeal were raised challenging the fairness of the trial process, the handling of evidence and the severity of the sentence imposed.

He was sentenced on June 30 by Magistrate Yogesh Prasad after being found in possession of 4.1364 grams of methamphetamine.

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The drugs were concealed in a modified water bottle inside his vehicle in 2023.

A key issue in the appeal concerns motor vehicle registration IV 991.

The defence argued the prosecution failed to produce critical documentary evidence, including Land Transport Authority records, to establish Khan’s ownership or exclusive control of the vehicle.

The appeal further submits that, after judgment was delivered, the defence sought to reopen its case based on what it described as new and material evidence.

The application was refused by the Magistrate, which the defence argues resulted in a denial of procedural fairness and a miscarriage of justice.

It is also contended that the sentence imposed was manifestly excessive in all the circumstances of the case.

The case was adjourned to September 28 to check on the availability of court transcripts and Khan’s bail pending appeal.

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