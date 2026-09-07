Rugby

Unbeaten Nadi ready for Ba

Politini said the team had prepared well for Navosa, expecting a strong response after their disappointing defeat the previous week.

Tuesday 08 September 2026 | 11:00

Skipper Cup

Nadi defeated Navosa 31-12 in Round 6 of the Skipper Cup at King Charles Park on September 5, 2026.

Photo: KVT Sports

McDonald's Nadi will turn its focus to Ba this week­end after continuing its unbeaten run in the Skipper Cup with a 31-12 victory over Navosa at King Charles Park in Nadi on Sat­urday.

The Cohen Politini-coached side led 21-5 at halftime after tries from winger Alfred Vara, Mosese Naura and Tui Vidre.

Vara and fullback Aporosa Der­enalagi added the conversions, with Derenalagi converting twice.

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Navosa's lone first-half try came from flanker Aporosa Limaiwale.

Nadi added two more tries in the second half through Naura and Api­sai Nagi, while Navosa responded with a try from centre Peniasi Damu and a conversion from fullback Emori Natuna.

Politini said the team had prepared well for Navosa, expecting a strong response after their disappointing defeat the previous week.

"We were anticipating Navosa to bounce back after that disappointing defeat last week. They bounced back, but we ensured that we covered all those areas last week. We had a very good week of preparation," he said.

Politini said three players made their debut.

"Since last week, we have had ten new guys on the field. We're happy that we could use this game to be­lieve in all these new players," he said.

He was also pleased to have nation­al sevens player Nacani Bogisoko back after recovering from injury.

"We're happy to have Naca back. He played a lot of games last year, but he's come back from an injury. "We're just dripping him in slowly, and hopefully we can use him more in the next few games," Politini said.

However, he said the side still needed to improve its discipline and decision-making, particularly when opportunities opened up out wide.

''.Again, it's a mental thing. We had a lot of space out wide, just very basic errors, catching and passing, things that we have to do," he said.

Politini said the team would need to eliminate those mistakes ahead of its important clash against Ba this weekend.

"The message was just to cut out kicking, to play out on the edges again, play wide and just pick on the ball," he said.

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