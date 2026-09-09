Courts and Law

Trial date yet to be set for Waqanika

FICAC, defence to finalise pretrial conference on September 21

Wednesday 09 September 2026 | 16:30

tanya-waqanika

Suva lawyer Tanya Waqanika.

Photo: Rariqi Turner

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) and prominent Suva lawyer Tanya Waqanika have been given more time to finalise their pretrial conferences before a trial date can be fixed.

Both parties appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad yesterday for a further pretrial conference (PTC).

Waqanika is charged with publicly opposing SODELPA on Facebook on April 19, 2024, while serving as a board member of Investment Fiji and Telecom Fiji Limited.

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She allegedly breached the Political Parties Act. About eight to 10 witnesses are expected to give evidence in the case.

FICAC Manager Legal Joseph Work confirmed there were 13 agreed facts and three agreed documents, while all witness statements had been disclosed and the witness list finalised.

He said FICAC would rely on a partial confession obtained during a caution interview.

Ms Malimali said the defence had no objection to the confession being tendered but wanted the investigating officer to be present so she could question the officer about the statements.

The transcript of the interview has also been disclosed. Waqanika’s trial was previously scheduled for September 28 to October 2.

However, Magistrate Prasad said the court calendar was becoming congested because of trial spillovers and the current trial could continue for another two to three weeks.

The matter will be called again on September 21 for a finalised PTC. Waqanika remains on bail.

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