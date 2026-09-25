Powerlifting Fiji eyes growth at Oceania championship
Powerlifting Fiji sees the regional championship as an opportunity to gain international experience and inspire the next generation.
Saturday 26 September 2026 | 09:30
Some members of the Team Fiji powerlifting team.
Photo: Powerlifting Fiji
Powerlifting Fiji will use the Oceania Regional Powerlifting Championship as a platform for their athletes to perform and showcase their talent.
Team Fiji powerlifting coaching staff member Muzammil Ali told SUNsports yesterday, the championship would give Fiji athletes valuable international experience.
"Hosting the Oceania gives us an opportunity to showcase that growth," he said.
"We want our athletes to gain international experience and understand what it takes to compete at regional and international level.
"It is a significant undertaking for the federation, particularly because Fiji has not hosted this championship for around 20 years, so we want to deliver an event that Fiji and the wider Pacific powerlifting community can be proud of."
He said the return of the championship to Fiji was significant for the local powerlifting community,
"It is extremely special for us. After approximately 20 years, the Oceania Regional Powerlifting Championship is coming back to Fiji, and that means a great deal to our powerlifting community," he said.
"Powerlifting in Fiji has grown considerably, and we have seen that through the numbers at our local competitions. We will have athletes and officials coming to Fiji from around the region, including our Pacific neighbours as well as countries such as Australia and New Zealand."
He also encouraged young people to take up the sport.
"It is also about legacy.
"We want young people and people who may never have seen powerlifting at this level to come along, watch the competition and realise that there is a pathway in this sport. We want this championship to help build the next generation of Fijian powerlifters," Ali said.