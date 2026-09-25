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Powerlifting Fiji eyes growth at Oceania championship

Powerlifting Fiji sees the regional championship as an opportunity to gain international experience and inspire the next generation.

Saturday 26 September 2026 | 09:30

Some members of the Team Fiji powerlifting team.

Some members of the Team Fiji powerlifting team.

Photo: Powerlifting Fiji

Powerlifting Fiji will use the Oceania Regional Power­lifting Championship as a platform for their athletes to per­form and showcase their talent.

Team Fiji powerlifting coaching staff member Muzammil Ali told SUNsports yesterday, the cham­pionship would give Fiji athletes valuable international experi­ence.

"Hosting the Oceania gives us an opportunity to showcase that growth," he said.

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"We want our athletes to gain international experience and understand what it takes to com­pete at regional and international level.

"It is a significant undertak­ing for the federation, particu­larly because Fiji has not hosted this championship for around 20 years, so we want to deliver an event that Fiji and the wider Pa­cific powerlifting community can be proud of."

He said the return of the championship to Fiji was significant for the local powerlifting commu­nity,

"It is extremely special for us. After approximately 20 years, the Oceania Regional Powerlifting Championship is coming back to Fiji, and that means a great deal to our powerlifting community," he said.

"Powerlifting in Fiji has grown considerably, and we have seen that through the numbers at our local competitions. We will have athletes and officials coming to Fiji from around the region, in­cluding our Pacific neighbours as well as countries such as Austral­ia and New Zealand."

He also encouraged young peo­ple to take up the sport.

"It is also about legacy.

"We want young people and people who may never have seen powerlifting at this level to come along, watch the competition and realise that there is a pathway in this sport. We want this champi­onship to help build the next gen­eration of Fijian powerlifters," Ali said.

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