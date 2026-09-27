Pacific women media leaders are calling for greater investment in young journalists and stronger support systems to help women remain and progress in the industry.

Tonga Media Association president Katalina Tohi said mentorship and opportunities were critical to developing the next generation of Pacific journalists.

“There is still more to be done and our work is not done,” Ms Tohi said. She said women held senior positions in Tonga’s media, with men also supporting their advancement.

ABC International content director Inga Stunzner said media organisations must address workplace barriers faced by women, particularly after they had children.

Ms Stunzner said paid maternity leave, flexible working arrangements and working from home could help retain women in the industry.

She also said diversity should reflect the communities Pacific media served, noting that about 75 per cent of Radio Australia’s workforce was now of Pacific heritage.

“Let us build a Pacific media that reflects all of us,” Ms Tohi said.

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