Pacific

Leaders call for mentorship, flexible work for women in Pacific media

Media leaders say mentorship, maternity leave and flexible work are critical to retaining women in journalism.

Monday 28 September 2026 | 10:30

From Left : Vice President of the PINA board and Tavuli News director Elizabeth Osifelo, ABC international content director Inga Stunzner, president of the Media Association of Tonga, Katalina Tohi, RNZ Pacific manager Moera Tuilaepa-Taylor, Fiji Sun editor-in-chief and publisher Rosi Doviverata, and facilitator from the Journalists Association of Samoa, Adel Fruean where they spoke on Youth, Women and Inclusive Media Leadership: Supporting Future Industry Leaders at the PINA media summit at Savusavu on September 24, 2026.

From Left: PINA board vice-president, Tavuli News director Elizabeth Osifelo, ABC International content director Inga Stunzner, Media Association of Tonga president, Katalina Tohi, RNZ Pacific manager Moera Tuilaepa-Taylor, Fiji Sun editor-in-chief and publisher Rosi Doviverata, and facilitator from the Journalists Association of Samoa, Adel Fruean where they spoke on Youth, Women and Inclusive Media Leadership: Supporting Future Industry Leaders at the PINA media summit at Savusavu on September 24, 2026.

Photo: Joseph Balolo

Pacific women media leaders are calling for greater investment in young journalists and stronger support systems to help women remain and progress in the industry.

Tonga Media Association president Katalina Tohi said mentorship and opportunities were critical to developing the next generation of Pacific journalists.

“There is still more to be done and our work is not done,” Ms Tohi said. She said women held senior positions in Tonga’s media, with men also supporting their advancement.

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ABC International content director Inga Stunzner said media organisations must address workplace barriers faced by women, particularly after they had children.

Ms Stunzner said paid maternity leave, flexible working arrangements and working from home could help retain women in the industry.

She also said diversity should reflect the communities Pacific media served, noting that about 75 per cent of Radio Australia’s workforce was now of Pacific heritage.

“Let us build a Pacific media that reflects all of us,” Ms Tohi said.

Feedback: talei.roko@fijisun.com.fj

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