Seven-year-old Achillea wins fourth world Jiu-Jitsu title

Achillea Hennessy is on the rise in the sport of jiu-jitsu after securing her fourth world championship title at the Sport Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (SJJF) World Championship in the 7-8-year-old girls’ medium-heavyweight division.

The tournament was held in Tokyo, Japan, from September 3 to 6, with a total of 6500 participants across various divisions and age groups.

The seven-year-old prodigy has strong Fijian roots through her paternal family, with her grandmother on her father’s side hailing from Lakeba, Lau.

Achillea’s father, Trevor Hennessy, told SUNsports via email that her previous victories were even more challenging.

“She competed in the 8-9 years’ girls’ category at open weight and faced considerably bigger and stronger opponents but still emerged victorious,” he said.

“At the world championships before Tokyo, she also competed in both Gi and No-Gi divisions under 36kg against boys and girls and dominated her category.”

Achillea has an impressive record, with earlier victories at the IBJJF Pan Kids Championships in Florida and Texas, United States.

“It is regarded as one of the biggest and most prestigious junior Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitions,” Hennessy said.

Achillea was introduced to jiu-jitsu by her father, who has a background and passion for boxing, fighting and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

“The family encouraged her to experience different sports, with Achillea currently participating in 10 sports, but jiu-jitsu quickly became a favourite because it offered the opportunity to compete from a young age,” Hennessy said.

“The family’s next target is the New Zealand National championships in judo and freestyle Olympic wrestling, before returning to Texas in three months to chase Achillea’s fifth world title alongside her younger sister, Acushla Hennessy.”

For Achillea’s father, the medals are only part of the journey.

“My biggest goal has always been to build my daughter’s confidence and make her strong mentally as well as physically,” he said.

“I want her to know she can do anything she puts her mind to.”

Hennessy said the belief that confidence can be built through hard work could stay with his daughter throughout her life.

“She is my pride and joy,” he said. “I’m so proud that she’s my daughter.”