Other Sports

Seven-year-old Achillea wins fourth world Jiu-Jitsu title

The seven-year-old prodigy has strong Fijian roots through her pa­ternal family, with her grandmother on her father's side hailing from Lakeba, Lau.

Saturday 26 September 2026 | 09:00

Achillea Hennessy.

Achillea Hennessy.

Achillea Hennessy is on the rise in the sport of jiu-jitsu after securing her fourth world championship title at the Sport Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (SJJF) World Championship in the 7-8-year-old girls’ medium-heavyweight division.

The tournament was held in Tokyo, Japan, from September 3 to 6, with a total of 6500 participants across various divisions and age groups.

The seven-year-old prodigy has strong Fijian roots through her paternal family, with her grandmother on her father’s side hailing from Lakeba, Lau.

Related stories

Achillea’s father, Trevor Hennessy, told SUNsports via email that her previous victories were even more challenging.

“She competed in the 8-9 years’ girls’ category at open weight and faced considerably bigger and stronger opponents but still emerged victorious,” he said.

“At the world championships before Tokyo, she also competed in both Gi and No-Gi divisions under 36kg against boys and girls and dominated her category.”

Achillea has an impressive record, with earlier victories at the IBJJF Pan Kids Championships in Florida and Texas, United States.

“It is regarded as one of the biggest and most prestigious junior Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitions,” Hennessy said.

Achillea was introduced to jiu-jitsu by her father, who has a background and passion for boxing, fighting and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

“The family encouraged her to experience different sports, with Achillea currently participating in 10 sports, but jiu-jitsu quickly became a favourite because it offered the opportunity to compete from a young age,” Hennessy said.

“The family’s next target is the New Zealand National championships in judo and freestyle Olympic wrestling, before returning to Texas in three months to chase Achillea’s fifth world title alongside her younger sister, Acushla Hennessy.”

For Achillea’s father, the medals are only part of the journey.

“My biggest goal has always been to build my daughter’s confidence and make her strong mentally as well as physically,” he said.

“I want her to know she can do anything she puts her mind to.”

Hennessy said the belief that confidence can be built through hard work could stay with his daughter throughout her life.

“She is my pride and joy,” he said. “I’m so proud that she’s my daughter.”

Explore more on these topics

Fiji

Most popular

Selai Gaunabalavu
Courts and Law

Ex-Police exhibit writer convicted of stealing $5,000

Participants of PINA summit at the Extraordinary General Meeting with newly elected board members Front row : Frank Guinea , Charles Sumbe, Rose Amos , Newly elected president Neville Choi, Vice President Lisa Osifelo, Tipi Pausia, Outgoing president Kalafi Moala, and Viola Ulakai on September 25, 2026.
Nation

Fact-checking, verification key priorities for Pacific media: New PINA president

Former Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Salote Panapasa outside the Magistrates Court in Suva on September 17, 2026.
Courts and Law

Court finds ex-Corrections chief has case to answer

Sainivalati Vunibola of Saru Dragon
Rugby

Dragons will give their all: Captain

Yasawa netball team with supporters in Lautoka on September 25, 2026.
Netball

Netball debut for Yasawa islanders

Nadroga players during their warm up session
Rugby

Naitasiri ready for Nadroga battle

Participants gathered with BBC Media Action representatives after concluding workshop at Wasawasa Hotel in Savusavu on September 22, 2026.
Technology

Pacific journalists urged to embrace AI, social media story telling

Road laws, LTA, no-double standards, fines
Transport

Govt vehicles not exempt from traffic laws: LTA

taxi
Transport

Taxi operators seek clarity on new rank system