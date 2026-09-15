Two police officers told the High Court in Lautoka today that they were asked to warn Jeet Singh to end his relationship with the daughter of a couple now charged with his murder.

The evidence was heard before Justice Riyaz Hamza in the trial of Mohammed Naushad and his wife, Nazreen Nisha Khan, who are jointly charged with Singh's murder.

Naushad also faces a separate charge of criminal intimidation. The prosecution alleges Singh was forced to ingest a chemical at the accused couple's home in Waiqali Settlement, Maro, Sigatoka, on June 30, 2022, before he was later found dead outside his girlfriend's residence.

During cross-examination, one police constable told the court that Nisha Khan had visited Vatudradra Police Station with her daughter seeking assistance regarding the daughter's relationship with Singh.

The officer said Nisha Khan described the relationship as a "blind date" and raised concerns that her daughter, who was still attending school, was involved with a boy from a different religion.

According to the witness, Nisha Khan requested that police issue a summons and warn Singh about the relationship. He told the court that he did not comply with the request.

The court later heard evidence that on June 28, 2022, police officers visited the accused couple's home while carrying out routine duties.

Both officers testified that Naushad asked them to warn Singh to end the relationship with his daughter. They said Naushad allegedly told them that if Singh continued the relationship, he would "regret it".

One officer said police later went to Singh's home to pass on the message, but Singh was not there because he had gone to play soccer. The message was instead relayed to his parents.

The officers also gave evidence about June 30, 2022, after receiving information that the body of a missing man had been located.

One witness said he helped secure the scene after police were informed of the discovery. The court heard that officers guarded two locations during the investigation.

The primary scene was identified as the accused couple's home, while the secondary scene was the drain where Singh's body was found.

During cross-examination, defence counsel suggested the two police witnesses had discussed their evidence before appearing in court. The allegation was denied.

The trial continues today.











