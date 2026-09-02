Man linked to viral police escape video remanded

The man allegedly seen fleeing from police in a CCTV video that went viral on social media has been remanded in custody.

Keperieli Ketewai, 34, appeared separately before Magistrates Talei Kean and Jeremaia Savou at the Nadi Magistrate Court today in relation to two separate theft matters.

In the first matter, the court heard that Ketewai allegedly dishonestly appropriated $3800 in cash belonging to Tianwei He on May 5 in Nadi.

He allegedly acted with the intention of permanently depriving the victim of the money. Ketewai sought legal aid assistance.

When asked by Magistrate Kean whether he had other matters before the court, the accused confirmed he was facing another similar matter.

Magistrate Kean ordered that he be remanded in custody and directed him to file a formal bail application.

That matter was adjourned to September 16. In the second matter before Magistrate Savou, Ketewai is accused of burglary and theft.

The court heard that on August 19 in Nadi, he allegedly entered a property with the intention of stealing and took an Apple iPad mini valued at $3000.

The matter relates to CCTV footage that went viral on social media, showing the accused allegedly fleeing from police custody on the evening of August 19.

Ketewai again sought legal aid assistance.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Siteri Nakai opposed bail on the grounds that the accused was facing two charges, had previous convictions for similar offences and it was in the public interest.

Sergeant Nakai told the court the stolen iPad had been fully recovered. Ketewai did not object to the prosecution's application opposing bail.

Magistrate Savou adjourned the matter to September 16 for a bail ruling and remanded Ketewai in custody. Both matters remain before the court.