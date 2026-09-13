Man to appear in court over alleged Suva Point burglary
Police say security system alert helped homeowners detect alleged break-in
Sunday 13 September 2026 | 16:00
A 31-year-old man is expected to appear in the Suva Magistrate Court tomorrow charged in relation to an alleged burglary at a home in Suva Point.
Police said the accused allegedly entered the property on September 10.
The homeowners were reportedly alerted to the incident through a mobile application connected to their security system, which showed CCTV footage of an individual at the residence.
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Following investigations, the suspect was arrested and charged with one count of burglary.
He remains in custody.