Man to appear in court over alleged Suva Point burglary

A 31-year-old man is expected to appear in the Suva Magistrate Court tomorrow charged in relation to an alleged burglary at a home in Suva Point.

Police said the accused allegedly entered the property on September 10.

The homeowners were reportedly alerted to the incident through a mobile application connected to their security system, which showed CCTV footage of an individual at the residence.

Following investigations, the suspect was arrested and charged with one count of burglary.

He remains in custody.