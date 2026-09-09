Courts and Law

Savusavu supermarket hit by burglars

Cash, cigarettes, alcohol, groceries and mobile phones stolen

Wednesday 09 September 2026 | 15:00

Updated 09 September 2026 | 16:43 FJT

The Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage at Jolly Corner in Savusavu on September 8, 2026.

The Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage at Jolly Corner in Savusavu on September 8, 2026.

Photo: Supplied

Police are investigating a burglary and robbery at Jolly Corner in Savusavu early yesterday morning.

The incident occurred at about 3am.

Business owner Varshna Kiran said she provided Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage to police officers on the same day.

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“It seems like a group of men assisted the robber to gain entry and stole $2,600 in cash and assorted items such as cigarettes, alcohol, groceries and mobile phones,” Ms Kiran said.

“This is the second time in 10 years of this medium size supermarket business operations that a break-in and robbery have happened.”

Ms Kiran said she hoped the robber would be arrested as she had employees to look after and a business to continue operating.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that no arrest had been made and investigations were continuing.

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