Courts and Law

Taxi driver robbed of cash and watch, one arrested

Police continue search for other suspects

Sunday 13 September 2026 | 16:00

police

A man in his 20s was arrested within hours of an alleged aggravated robbery targeting a taxi driver in Nabua this morning, following a swift police response.

Police said the suspect was among a group of passengers who allegedly hired the victim's taxi from Narere to Nabua.

The group allegedly turned on the driver after arriving at Sukanaivalu Road, making off with his watch and cash before fleeing the scene.

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A report was lodged at the Nabua Police Station, prompting officers to launch an immediate investigation.

Police deployed a team to conduct enquiries, which led to the arrest of one suspect on Sukanaivalu Road shortly after the report was received.

The search is continuing for the remaining suspects believed to have been involved in the alleged robbery.

Investigations are ongoing.

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