Today's paperLoginSign up
Courts and Law

Man withdraws appeal, faces 12 months in jail

Veli Rayawa informed Justice Daniel Goundar that he no longer wished to challenge his sentence, prompting the court to question him to ensure he understood the consequences of his decision.

Thursday 29 October 2026 | 05:30

Labasa Courthouse

Labasa Courthouse.

Photo: Shratika Naidu

A man sentenced to 12 months in prison for burglary and theft will serve his sentence after withdrawing his appeal before the High Court in Labasa.

Veli Rayawa informed Justice Daniel Goundar that he no longer wished to challenge his sentence, prompting the court to question him to ensure he understood the consequences of his decision.

Rayawa had pleaded guilty to burglary and theft in the Magistrates' Court in Labasa on June 1, 2026.

Related stories

On July 9, the High Court Registry in Labasa received his application seeking permission to appeal against his sentence after the prescribed deadline.

The court found that the delay was brief and not substantial.

Leave to appeal was granted in the interests of justice to ensure the intended appeal could be properly considered by the court.

After the court record was filed and served on Rayawa, the appeal was scheduled for hearing on October 14.

Appeal withdrawn

Rayawa appeared in person on October 14 and informed the court that he wished to withdraw his appeal.

Because he was not represented by a lawyer, Justice Goundar conducted a personal inquiry to establish whether Rayawa's decision was deliberate, informed and voluntary.

The court also sought to ensure that his decision had not been influenced by any mistake or pressure.

Justice Goundar was satisfied that Rayawa understood the nature and consequences of withdrawing his appeal and had made the decision freely.

The High Court accepted the withdrawal, leaving his 12-month prison sentence unchanged.

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

Indian national Vignesh Mani claims promises of employment were not fulfilled by his prospective employer and says he has been left stranded after his visa expired on October 26, 2026.
Crime

Indian national claims he lost more than $17K chasing Fiji job

Water disruption, Government, Vunivere, Seaqaqa
Community

'Every day feels like hell': Vunivere residents plead for water relief

Labasa Courthouse
Courts and Law

Grandfather charged with raping 14-year-old student denied bail

Jack de Groot
Football

De Groot joins Bula FC for 2027

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Peter Roberts (sixth from left) with the national women's deaf rugby team.
Rugby

Fiji Deaf Rugby teams get World Cup boost

The Fiji Under-17 girls futsal team.
Football

Fiji girls ready for Olympic futsal debut

Australian artist and cancer survivor Mark Waller during the Opera Under the Stars gala at the Pearl Resort and Spa on Saturday, October 24. PHOTO: Joseph Balolo
Health

Early intervention changes lives, says cancer survivor

Pacific Islands Development Forum Secretary-General Arpana Pratap
Health

Breast cancer support must go beyond awareness, says PIDF chief

Milly Koroduadua with her mother Lorraine Koroduadua during the Adi Cakobau Annual Awards Ceremony on October 23, 2026.
Lifestyle

Family inspires student’s engineering dream