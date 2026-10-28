Man withdraws appeal, faces 12 months in jail

A man sentenced to 12 months in prison for burglary and theft will serve his sentence after withdrawing his appeal before the High Court in Labasa.

Veli Rayawa informed Justice Daniel Goundar that he no longer wished to challenge his sentence, prompting the court to question him to ensure he understood the consequences of his decision.

Rayawa had pleaded guilty to burglary and theft in the Magistrates' Court in Labasa on June 1, 2026.

On July 9, the High Court Registry in Labasa received his application seeking permission to appeal against his sentence after the prescribed deadline.

The court found that the delay was brief and not substantial.

Leave to appeal was granted in the interests of justice to ensure the intended appeal could be properly considered by the court.

After the court record was filed and served on Rayawa, the appeal was scheduled for hearing on October 14.

Appeal withdrawn

Rayawa appeared in person on October 14 and informed the court that he wished to withdraw his appeal.

Because he was not represented by a lawyer, Justice Goundar conducted a personal inquiry to establish whether Rayawa's decision was deliberate, informed and voluntary.

The court also sought to ensure that his decision had not been influenced by any mistake or pressure.

Justice Goundar was satisfied that Rayawa understood the nature and consequences of withdrawing his appeal and had made the decision freely.

The High Court accepted the withdrawal, leaving his 12-month prison sentence unchanged.