US Dax Rugby Landes utility back Jope Naseara has signed a three-year contract with French Top 14 club La Rochelle. He'll be with them right to 2030.

The 24 -year- old played for the US Dax Rugby Landes in the French ProD2 competition where he made seven ap­pearances last season and scored five tries.

Naseara plays well at centre and has been on the wing most of the time. He also represented Fiji at the Oceania Under-20 Championships in 2022.

According to Midi Olympique, Naseara has agreed to the terms set by Stade Rochelais, with only a few administra­tive formalities left to be sorted out.

It is sweet redemption for a player who saw his 2024-2025 season derailed by a ruptured cruciate ligament in the au­tumn of 2024. USAP had also showed interest in him be­fore La Rochelle moved in to seal the deal.