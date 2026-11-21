Naseara seals deal with Top 14 club
Naseara plays well at centre and has been on the wing most of the time. He also represented Fiji at the Oceania Under-20 Championships in 2022.
Saturday 21 November 2026 | 12:00
US Dax Rugby Landes utility back Jape Naseara.
US Dax Rugby Landes utility back Jope Naseara has signed a three-year contract with French Top 14 club La Rochelle. He'll be with them right to 2030.
The 24 -year- old played for the US Dax Rugby Landes in the French ProD2 competition where he made seven appearances last season and scored five tries.
Naseara plays well at centre and has been on the wing most of the time. He also represented Fiji at the Oceania Under-20 Championships in 2022.
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According to Midi Olympique, Naseara has agreed to the terms set by Stade Rochelais, with only a few administrative formalities left to be sorted out.
It is sweet redemption for a player who saw his 2024-2025 season derailed by a ruptured cruciate ligament in the autumn of 2024. USAP had also showed interest in him before La Rochelle moved in to seal the deal.