Courts and Law

Nasinu teacher accused of raping student granted bail

Accused faces two sexual assault charges and one count of rape

Friday 04 September 2026 | 16:30

Updated 04 September 2026 | 17:53 FJT

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A man believed to be a Physical Education teacher at a school in Nasinu has been granted bail by the High Court in Suva over allegations that he raped and sexually assaulted a student.

The accused, who faces two counts of sexual assault and one count of rape, appeared before Justice Daniel Goundar today with his lawyer, Patrick Kumar.

It is alleged that between June and July this year, the accused sexually assaulted a 15-year-old student on school premises.

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The court granted bail with strict conditions.

These include reporting to the Valelevu Police Station every Saturday, residing at a specified address and providing two suitable sureties, each bonded for $1,000.

The matter will be called again on September 25 for the accused’s plea.

The accused has not been convicted of the charges.

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